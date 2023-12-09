19 football fields of green energy: Catholic University to open DC's largest solar array

In an attempt to create more clean energy, Catholic University will open the largest solar array in D.C. next March.

It's a groundbreaking local project. We see solar panels all the time, these days -- but rarely do we see enough to fill 19 football fields.

"I think we should all be interested in taking care of the planet, don’t you think?" said Peter Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University.

The 25-acre solar array is the largest in the District. Part of the energy it generates will power the University, and the rest will be sold back to D.C.

All of the energy is aimed at cutting down greenhouse gas emissions.

The wood from the trees that had to be cut down to make room for the solar array will be turned into benches, which will be donated to local schools and parks.

"I'm very proud of the way that we've stepped up to the clean energy challenge of D.C.," Kilpatrick said.

The university says that adding the solar panel array will have the same benefit to the environment that removing 1,500 cars from the roads would. It's also the equivalent of cancelling out carbon dioxide emissions from around 800,000 gallons of gas.

Another big goal of the solar array? Getting more students interested in jobs in sustainability.

"It's really trying to get them exposure to something of this magnitude, and then get them ideas of how they can enter the career field," said Alex Harry Nappier, the university's Director of Sustainability.

In the end, the university wants to open doors to new opportunities, and protect the planet along the way.