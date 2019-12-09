12 Winter Weekend Getaways Within an Easy Drive of DC

You could spend winter bundled up at home... or you could go to these spas, resorts, historic locations or even a water park! Check out our favorite winter getaways within easy driving distance from the D.C. area.
The elaborate botanical displays at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, include the Orchid Extravaganza from January to March.
About four hours from the city by car, Hot Springs, Virginia, is home to the Omni Homestead Resort. Escape to the spa, or take a soak in the natural hot springs at this lavish getaway. The massive homestead is more than 250 years old and sits on a 2,300-acre property.
There’s no shortage of activities at Wisp Resort in Maryland's Deep Creek Lake area. Resort-goers can enjoy snow tubing, ice skating, skiing and Wisp's popular mountain coaster, which allows riders to control their speed along uphill and downhill twists and turns. There are a variety of different packages and specials to choose from at varying prices.
Known for its large Amish population, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a popular peaceful getaway a little more than two hours from D.C. by car. The area's scenic farmland is a breath of fresh air. For those who prefer not to slow down for too long, there's plenty of shopping, restaurants and tours of Amish country, plus activities such as snow tubing and buggy rides.
Transport yourself back to George Washington's time and see how he might have lived at Mount Vernon. Visit for celebrations of Washington's birth in February or take a tour — topics include The Enslaved People of Mount Vernon Tour, the Through My Eyes Character Tour and the National Treasure Tour.
It doesn't have to feel like winter when you're at Massanutten Resort in Massanutten, Virginia -- the resort features a year-round indoor water park, complete with body slides, pools, hot tubs and a water fortress. For those who prefer the outdoors, the resort also includes skiing, snowboarding and tubing.
Get out on the water with Rudee Tours in Virginia Beach. Their winter wildlife tour will give you the chance to see humpback whales, dolphins, seals and more all along the Atlantic coast. Their boats also have snacks, a full bar and a heated cabin.
Shop or go for a spin at the ice rink at Baltimore's Inner Harbor. If you're bringing your kids, check out the Maryland Science Center or see the sealife at Baltimore's National Aquarium.
Families and couples alike can find fun at the luxe, comfortable Salamander Resort in Middleburg, Virginia. Unwind at the spa and sip wine by the fire.
Picturesque Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, becomes even more breathtaking during winter. Lace up your skates for a few spins around the ice at Liberty's Ice Pavilion, learn how chocolate was made in the 18th century and enjoy a carriage ride through the historic area. Winter packages are available.
Get out of the city and enjoy some nature in the beautiful Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Warm up at one of the many bed and breakfasts near the park after a winter hike up Old Rag Mountain. Or, when it's cold enough, hike White Oak Canyon to see stunning frozen waterfalls.
You can hit the slopes at Virginia's Wintergreen Resort. Enjoy skiing, tubing, snowboarding in the Blue Ridge Mountains.