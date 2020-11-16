Virginia

104 Inmates Test Positive for COVID at Virginia Beach Jail

By Associated Press

About 100 inmates and five staff members at a Virginia jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that 74 new cases were discovered among the inmates at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. The other 30 had previously tested positive.

The sheriff's office reported the new numbers after conducting mass testing on about 1,600 inmates, deputies, civilians and contractors who work at the jail.

The inmates who tested positive have been placed in quarantine and are being provided needed medical care, the release said. Staff members were directed to quarantine at home.

“We have been preparing for this and will do everything we can to contain the spread and protect the health and safety of our staff, the inmates and the public,” Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle said in the news release.

The sheriff's office had reported that 70 inmates and four deputies at the jail had tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

