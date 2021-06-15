Pat Collins

10 Years Later: Pat Collins Catches Up With Banana Man

Pat Collins dressed up as a grape to rescue 14-year-old Bryan Thompson from a school suspension after he ran across the football field at half time in a banana costume. 

By Pat Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a bird, it's a plane... it's a banana?

Ten years ago News4’s Pat Collins dressed up as a grape to rescue 14-year-old Bryan Thompson from a school suspension after he ran across the football field at half time in a banana costume. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"In 48 years I have been a reporter on T.V., I have done thousands of stories, but there is one story that keeps hanging around," Collins said.

Local

missing 1 hour ago

$20K Reward Offered in Northern Virginia Woman's Disappearance

bird deaths 1 hour ago

Wildlife Groups Investigating Bird Deaths in DC Region

The video of Collins in a grape suit interviewing Thompson, known as Banana Man, can be found on YouTube with more than 650,000 views.

Collins caught up with now 24-year-old Thompson who is pursuing a music career under the name Leon Knight.

The artist, who was known as Banana Man, has experienced the ups and downs of the music business. Thompson has written, produced and performed on a new album called "Can’t it please be tomorrow?"

Like the album title, he is looking into the future. Thompson is moving to Los Angeles and building his own recording studio there.

Those days at Colonial Forge High School now a memory, Thompson says he does not have any regrets about running across the field in a banana costume.

This article tagged under:

Pat Collinsbanana manbryan thompsonleon knightpat collin
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us