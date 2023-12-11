car theft

10 teens arrested in 2 carjacking rings

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten teenagers were indicted in two carjacking rings in D.C. and Maryland, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, the FBI and local police said organized groups committed armed carjackings and sold the cars from a garage on Florida Avenue in D.C.

Five of the teens were juveniles at the time of the crimes, but all are being charged as adults.

“These are not the impetuous crimes of a child who temporarily lost control,” U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves said. “They are the calculated crime of someone willing to hold a gun to someone’s head for life, for money or property.”  

During the press conference, Graves lashed out at judges for imposing light sentences on carjacking defendants.

He urged lawmakers to reinstitute mandatory minimum sentences for armed carjacking.

D.C. has had more than 900 carjackings so far this year.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

This article tagged under:

car theftMarylandWashington DCCrime and Courts
