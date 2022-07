One person was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening at a Domino's pizza shop in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. at the Domino's at 2950 Donnell Drive in District Heights, police said.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect ran off, police said.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.