1 Person Reported Missing in Fairfax County House Fire

One person has been reported missing after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, authorities say.
The fire happened in the area of Goodview Court off Prosperity Avenue on Monday evening, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.
Firefighters said the flames were so intense that when they arrived, it was too dangerous for them to go inside the house.
One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A second person was reported missing Monday night.
News4’s Mauricio Casillas saw firefighters remove a body from the second floor of the home. It has not been confirmed if this is the missing person.
Fairfax County Fire is expected to provide an update on the incident later today.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.