Fairfax County

1 Person Reported Missing in Fairfax County House Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has been reported missing after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, authorities say.

The fire happened in the area of Goodview Court off Prosperity Avenue on Monday evening, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters said the flames were so intense that when they arrived, it was too dangerous for them to go inside the house.

One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A second person was reported missing Monday night.

News4’s Mauricio Casillas saw firefighters remove a body from the second floor of the home. It has not been confirmed if this is the missing person.

Fairfax County Fire is expected to provide an update on the incident later today.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington Commanders 53 mins ago

Commanders Clash With Hogs Over New Mascot Possibilities, Trademark

Lincoln Memorial 3 hours ago

Frozen Temps Make Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Tempting Ice Skating Spot

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates. 

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countyhouse fire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us