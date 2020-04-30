PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

1 Dead in Car Fire Outside Maryland Mall

By Sydney Coplin

One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a car fire outside Iverson Mall in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Thursday.

The Prince George's County fire department responded to the 3700 block of Branch Avenue, the site of a parking garage at the Iverson Mall, at about 11:25 a.m Thursday.

As firefighters went to extinguish the blaze, they found someone dead at the scene.

Information was not immediately released on the victim's identity.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

