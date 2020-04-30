1 Dead in Car Fire Outside Maryland Mall

One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a car fire outside Iverson Mall in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Thursday.

The Prince George's County fire department responded to the 3700 block of Branch Avenue, the site of a parking garage at the Iverson Mall, at about 11:25 a.m Thursday.

As firefighters went to extinguish the blaze, they found someone dead at the scene.

Information was not immediately released on the victim's identity.

