In Photos: President Trump's Supporters Protest in DC

Chanting "stop the steal" and carrying "Trump 2020" flags, supporters of President Donald Trump convened in Washington, D.C., Saturday with plans to march to the Supreme Court to protest election results they say are fraudulent.
Speakers asserted, without providing evidence, that there was fraud in the 2020 election. Election officials
in several states have said the election was secure.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2020. – Supporters are backing Trump’s claim that the November 3 election was fraudulent. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
The motorcade of US President Donald Trump drives past supporters holding a rally in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2020. – Supporters are backing Trump’s claim that the November 3 election was fraudulent. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather around U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade during a “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The rally comes one week after news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and President Trumps refusal to acknowledge he lost. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold signs as U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. A scheduled “Million MAGA March” rally comes one week after news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and President Trumps refusal to acknowledge he lost. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Demonstrators wearing masks in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the “Million MAGA March” at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The rally comes one week after news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and President Trumps refusal to acknowledge he lost. Photographer: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Demonstrators gather during the “Million MAGA March” at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The rally comes one week after news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and President Trumps refusal to acknowledge he lost. Photographer: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstrator wearing a Proud Boys hoodie holds an American flag during the “Million MAGA March” at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The rally comes one week after news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and President Trumps refusal to acknowledge he lost. Photographer: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstrator wears body armor with Proud Boys stickers while gathering during the “Million MAGA March” at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The rally comes one week after news organizations projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and President Trumps refusal to acknowledge he lost. Photographer: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
