Luminis Health launches support program for expecting mothers in Prince George's

The launch of a new program for expecting mothers aims to tackle the maternal health crisis in Prince George’s County.

Expecting mothers Chinonso Udenwani and Sandra Makito say the sense of community paired with health tips has helped prepare them for pre- and post-pregnancy.

“Experiencing it with other women rather than just going through it myself and just a regular appointment by myself, and the OBGYN or the midwife,” Udenwani said.

Luminis Health launched the nationally recognized program to support pregnant mothers and their families while addressing maternal mortality rates for Black women in Prince George's County.

“We’re learning a lot, especially about our bodies, and the baby once the baby is here, how we’re supposed to handle the baby,” Makito said.

According to Luminis Health, maternal mortality rates for Black women rates inside the county were 50% higher than the national average.

Ashley Ayu, nurse practitioner at Luminis Health, said the more people join, the more normal pregnancy becomes for expecting mothers and said the sessions offer a little bit more than regular prenatal care.

“Get more time with the provider versus a 15-minute appointment," Ayu said. "You get two hours with the provider. We also have speakers that come in, doulas, lactation consultants, pediatricians.”

Participants are more likely to have a lower risk of having a preterm or low-birth-weight baby, make healthier lifestyle choices, and maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy.

“Not just understanding my body, but also understanding what I'm going through," Makito said. "And it’s not just me.”