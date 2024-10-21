This article was created in partnership with University of Maryland Capital Region Health. The editorial staff of NBC Washington had no role in the creation of this content. To learn more about University of Maryland Capital Region Health, click here.

Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, breathing problems, and sleep apnea are just some of the health conditions that can be improved by losing weight.

Medical weight loss or weight loss (bariatric) surgery may be the answer for those who have exhausted other options and are seeking an effective, medically supervised approach.

The difference between physician-supervised medical weight loss and bariatric surgery

Physician-supervised medical weight loss uses medication as a tool to help you lose weight safely.

Surgical options physically alter the digestive system to limit food intake or absorption, leading to significant and sustained weight loss.

Both options require lifestyle changes that may include meal planning, physical activity guidance, and emotional support.

“I believe the patient should first be educated about the benefits and limitations or risks of both approaches and understand that they are not exclusive to one another , " says Dr. Marc Steven Rickford, medical director of bariatric services at University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

Options for medical weight loss

A medical weight loss program uses physician-supervised medication and a combination of diet, exercise, and behavioral therapy.

Dr. Rickford notes that a medical weight loss program must be accompanied by lifestyle changes. “Our non-surgical medical weight loss options include the full range of FDA-approved anti-obesity medications. However, all medications should be used in conjunction with intensive lifestyle changes that incorporate caloric modification, physical activity , and healthy nutrition,” he asserts.

Options for surgical weight loss

Each bariatric surgery procedure limits how much food the stomach can hold, thereby restricting calorie intake, changing the hunger-inducing hormones and slowing metabolism.

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, commonly known as gastric bypass, involves creating a small stomach pouch and connecting it directly to the lower small intestine. This surgery leads to significant weight loss but requires lifelong dietary changes and supplementation.

Vertical sleeve gastrectomy, also called vertical gastric sleeve, involves removing 80-85% of the stomach, leaving a small sleeve that holds just 2-3 ounces of food to reduce food intake and appetite by suppressing hunger-related hormones. It is irreversible and requires lifelong nutritional changes and dietary supplements.

Who are candidates for bariatric weight-loss options?

Candidates for medical weight loss programs are obese and have obesity-related health conditions like diabetes or hypertension. They should also have exhausted other options, such as diet and exercise alone, to lose weight.

Those who are candidates for bariatric surgery often are more than 100 pounds over their ideal weight with serious obesity-related health issues such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.

The nutrition and lifestyle factor

Committing to nutrition and lifestyle changes is vital to achieving and maintaining health goals.

These changes can be challenging, and both medical weight loss programs and post-bariatric surgery care involve ongoing support to help patients stay on track with dietitians, fitness experts, and behavioral therapists.

"There is no quick fix for obesity. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes good nutrition, exercise, and long-term follow-up, patients can be successful in the long run,” stressed Dr. Rickford.

