Governor Working With Northern Virginia to Delay Phase 1 Reopening

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he is coordinating with leaders in Northern Virginia to delay when the region implements Phase 1 plans to reopen the state.

County and city officials from the region submitted a joint letter to the governor Sunday about concerns that the area is not ready to reopen.

Northam said at a news conference Monday that he has been in contact with officials in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County about what they are seeing.

The criteria that need to be met in order to reopen was part of the Forward Virginia blueprint. It required a downward trend of positive tests and hospitalizations over a 14-day period, increased testing and contact tracing, enough hospital beds and intensive care capacity, and an increasing and sustainable supply of personal protective equipment.

Leaders in Northern Virginia say they have not met those thresholds.

The governor said that although the state overall is moving toward meeting the reopening criteria, Northern Virginia is not there yet. Based on the most recent data, the region reported 700 additional cases in the past day. The rest of the state collectively reported fewer than 300.

Northam responded to the joint letter by saying he is willing to work on a slower Phase 1 plan given concerns about Northern Virginia. He said there would be more information Wednesday about a timeline and specific details for a delay to Phase 1 for Northern Virginia.