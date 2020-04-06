What to Know About Getting Tested for Coronavirus in DC

Individuals who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, including a cough, fever, shortness of breath, body aches, or chills, may be eligible to get tested for the virus in D.C. with their doctor’s permission.

There are multiple facilities open for testing throughout the District. Here is everything you need to know, about where to go, to get tested for COVID-19.

United Medical Center

United Medical Center will conduct coronavirus tests on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a tweet from Mayor Bowser.

Testing at United Medical Center is available to D.C. residents who are 65 years and older with symptoms, healthcare providers with symptoms, first responders with symptoms, and D.C. residents with symptoms who have underlying health conditions.

Individuals must schedule an appointment ahead of time at 855-363-0333. Drive-thru and walk-up testing options are both available.

Testing results will be available within three to five days.

George Washington University Hospital

The George Washington University Hospital is also offering an appointment-only testing site offering a drive-thru and walk-ups.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Children’s National Hospital

Children’s National Hospital also has drive-thru and walk-up testing by appointment only for patients up to 22 years old. They must have a doctor referral.

Testing is open from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week. Results are provided in about a week.

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is offering a drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site for members.

Testing requires a doctor’s referral and an appointment.

They are also “eliminating financial barriers” and “will waive cost sharing for testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.”

Medstar Health

MedStar Health offers a virtual doctor’s appointment through their website or smartphone app, and is open to all residents of D.C. Individuals may receive their referral for coronavirus testing through this virtual doctor’s visit.

There are urgent care facilities on Capitol Hill and in Adam’s Morgan which offer testing with doctor’s permission. They are open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Results take about 7 to 10 days but may be longer.