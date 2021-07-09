Virginia Child Under 10 Dies From COVID-19: Health Department

A child in Virginia has died due to complications from COVID-19, the second person under 10 years old to die of the disease in the commonwealth.
The Virginia Health Department will only say the child under the age of 10 and lived in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The Free Lance-Star reports the victim is a boy from Stafford County.
The other young child was reported to have died in March and had a chronic health condition in addition to COVID-19, NBC Washington reported.
The health department says the tragic event highlights that COVID-19 is still circulating within our communities and it is important to protect those not eligible to be vaccinated.
The health department offered this guidance to lower the risk of infections:
- Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
- All Virginians aged two years and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.
- Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors aged 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations. This Order will be effective until July 25, 2021.
- People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.