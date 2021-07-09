Virginia Child Under 10 Dies From COVID-19: Health Department

A child in Virginia has died due to complications from COVID-19, the second person under 10 years old to die of the disease in the commonwealth.

The Virginia Health Department will only say the child under the age of 10 and lived in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Free Lance-Star reports the victim is a boy from Stafford County.

The other young child was reported to have died in March and had a chronic health condition in addition to COVID-19, NBC Washington reported.

The health department says the tragic event highlights that COVID-19 is still circulating within our communities and it is important to protect those not eligible to be vaccinated.

The health department offered this guidance to lower the risk of infections: