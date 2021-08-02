Resources: Millions in Rent Assistance Available in DC Area

The federal eviction moratorium has now expired, but resources are available to help people in need.

Millions of dollars in rental assistance funds are available in D.C., Maryland and Virginia alone. Here are some resources in our region.

Congresswoman Cori Bush decided to sleep on the steps of the Capitol to put pressure on the Biden administration and Congress to extend the federal eviction moratorium. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

DC

The District received $350 million in federal aid to help qualifying tenants pay overdue rent and utility bills. This is through a fairly new program called STAY DC. It will pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and utilities and three months of rent and utilities going forward. Go here to apply.

Maryland

Maryland also was allocated millions of dollars for rental assistance. The state is administering federal emergency rental funding either through local jurisdictions or the property management of affordable rental properties. There’s a call center if you need help with rental assistance: 877-546-5595. You also can go here for more info or contact the United Way of Central Maryland. The group is helping local governments with their eviction prevention programs.

Virginia

Virginia residents are advised to reach out to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. You can find their website here and information on the Virginia Rent Relief Program here. Depending on the availability of funds and household need, the rent relief program may provide financial assistance for rent payments, including past-due rent dating back to April 1, 2020.

Fairfax County is running its own rental assistance program. Information can be found here.

Each of the programs have eligibility requirements.