Why AriZona Iced Tea CEO won't raise 99-cent price: ‘It's my little way of giving back'

AriZona Iced Tea first put its iconic 99-cent cans in stores in 1992. The price hasn't gone up even a penny in the 32 years since.

"People say, 'How do you do it?'" the brand's chairman and founder Don Vultaggio said in a recent interview with Today. "We make it faster. We ship it better. We ship it closer. The cans are thinner."

As far as Vultaggio is concerned, there's no need to mess with a formula that has worked for decades and helped his net worth climb to more than $6 billion, according to Forbes.

"We're successful, we're debt free, we own everything," he says. "Why have people who are having a hard time paying their rent pay more for their drink?"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Maybe it's my little way of giving back," he added.

In a 2022 interview with CNBC Make It, Vultaggio explained how he keeps prices low by not doing things the way larger competitors do. Instead of spending large sums money on advertising, AriZona relies on word-of-mouth to keep new customers coming.

"I tell people every day I go to a gunfight with Coke and Pepsi," he said at the time. "I have a water gun and they have machine guns."

And while Arizona has expanded into selling merch and alcoholic beverages, it is still focused on selling as many 99-cent cans as it can.

The billionaire doesn't dismiss the possibility of raising the price one day. But he said he will try to keep the price the same for as long as possible.

"I don't know about never, [but] not in the foreseeable future," he told Today. "We're going to fight as hard as we can for consumers, because consumers are my friend."

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Sign up today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.