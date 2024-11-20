UK inflation rises sharply to 2.3% in October, above expectations

LONDON — U.K. inflation picked up sharply to a higher-than-expected 2.3% in October, data from the British Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.

The hike marks a sharp increase from the 1.7% rise recorded in September and exceeds the 2.2% forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, came in at 3.3% for the month, up slightly from 3.2% in September.

Price rises in the U.K.'s dominant services sector ticked up moderately to 5.0% last month from 4.9% in September, hitting its lowest rate in more than two years.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.