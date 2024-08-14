Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching Wednesday and what's on the radar for tomorrow's trading session.

The Markets

Walmart reports Thursday morning

  • The stock is up 14.7% since the retailer last issued quarterly earnings three months ago.
  • Amazon is down 9% in three months.
  • Target is down 14.6% in three months.
  • Walmart is 3.75% from its mid-July high.

Alibaba

  • The Chinese e-commerce giant reports in the morning as well.
  • Alibaba shares are flat since last reporting three months ago.
  • The stock is 18% from a September high.

Deere

  • The industrial giant is down almost 15% since last reporting three months ago.
  • Deere shares are down 20% from a high in August of last year.

Applied Materials

  • The tech giant reports Thursday after the bell.
  • The stock is down 4% in three months, since last reporting.
  • AMAT is down 21% from its July 10 high.

Nuclear stocks

Homebuilder Sentiment

  • The number is due out at 10 a.m. ET. CNBC TV's Diana Olick will cover.
  • Many homebuilder stocks have had big runs in the last few months, but August has seen a slowdown for the group.
  • D.R. Horton is up 13% in a month, but down 3% in August.
  • Lennar is up 10% in six months, down 4.4% in August
  • Pultegroup is up 17% in six months, down 7.6% in August.
  • KB Home is up 28% in six months, down 8% in August.
  • Taylor Morrison is up nearly 8% in six months, down 10% in August.
  • Hovnanian is up 15% in six months, down 11.5% in August.

Pharma and Medicare pricing

  • Analysts are waiting for details on Medicare drug price negotiations to see what the impact will be on pharmaceutical sales. CNBC TV's Bertha Coombs and Angelica Peebles will be on the lookout.
  • Eli Lilly is up almost 16% so far in August. Shares have gained 20% in five days.
  • Pfizer shares are flat in 2024 and down 5.4% in August. The stock is 22% from its 52-week high set last August.
  • Merck is 15% from its June 25 high and down 11% over the past month.

Restaurant CEO shuffle

  • Kate Rogers will have more on Brian Niccol's move from Chipotle to Starbucks, but she's also looking at the new CEO of Shake Shack, who came from Papa John's, and Wendy's new CEO.
  • Chipotle was flat after Tuesday's big drop.
  • Starbucks fell 2% after Tuesday's big gain.
  • Wendy's is 20% from its 52-week high set back in August of last year.
  • Papa John's is 46% from where it was last August.
  • Shake Shack is 6% from its May high, and up 19% so far in August.

Shorts

  • Two retailers are near the top of the most recent short report, Kohl's and Guess, thanks to data teamer Nick Wells for the information.
  • Guess is down 5.2% in a month and the stock is 35% away from its April high.
  • Kohl's is down 15.7% in a month. Shares also have fallen 35% from an April high.

