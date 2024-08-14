Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching Wednesday and what's on the radar for tomorrow's trading session.

The Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now up four out of the last five sessions. The 30-stock index is 3.3% away from its July 18 high.

The S&P 500 Index is up five straight trading days. It is 3.8% from its July 16 high.

The Nasdaq also is up five straight. It is 8% from a July 11 high.

Walmart reports Thursday morning

The stock is up 14.7% since the retailer last issued quarterly earnings three months ago.

Amazon is down 9% in three months.

Target is down 14.6% in three months.

Walmart is 3.75% from its mid-July high.

Alibaba

The Chinese e-commerce giant reports in the morning as well.

Alibaba shares are flat since last reporting three months ago.

The stock is 18% from a September high.

Deere

The industrial giant is down almost 15% since last reporting three months ago.

Deere shares are down 20% from a high in August of last year.

Applied Materials

The tech giant reports Thursday after the bell.

The stock is down 4% in three months, since last reporting.

AMAT is down 21% from its July 10 high.

Nuclear stocks

Pippa Stevens is reporting from a new nuclear power plant in Georgia on Thursday.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is down 19.3% in a month.

The top performing components in the ETF in the last month are GS Engineering and Construction, up 21% in a month; Aecon, up 20.7% in a month and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, up 6.4% in a month.

The worst performers are Global Atomic down 42% in a month, Anson Resources down 54% in a month and NuScale Power down 38.5% in a month.

Homebuilder Sentiment

The number is due out at 10 a.m. ET. CNBC TV's Diana Olick will cover.

Many homebuilder stocks have had big runs in the last few months, but August has seen a slowdown for the group.

D.R. Horton is up 13% in a month, but down 3% in August.

Lennar is up 10% in six months, down 4.4% in August

Pultegroup is up 17% in six months, down 7.6% in August.

KB Home is up 28% in six months, down 8% in August.

Taylor Morrison is up nearly 8% in six months, down 10% in August.

Hovnanian is up 15% in six months, down 11.5% in August.

Pharma and Medicare pricing

Analysts are waiting for details on Medicare drug price negotiations to see what the impact will be on pharmaceutical sales. CNBC TV's Bertha Coombs and Angelica Peebles will be on the lookout.

Eli Lilly is up almost 16% so far in August. Shares have gained 20% in five days.

Pfizer shares are flat in 2024 and down 5.4% in August. The stock is 22% from its 52-week high set last August.

Merck is 15% from its June 25 high and down 11% over the past month.

Restaurant CEO shuffle

Kate Rogers will have more on Brian Niccol's move from Chipotle to Starbucks, but she's also looking at the new CEO of Shake Shack, who came from Papa John's, and Wendy's new CEO.

Chipotle was flat after Tuesday's big drop.

Starbucks fell 2% after Tuesday's big gain.

Wendy's is 20% from its 52-week high set back in August of last year.

Papa John's is 46% from where it was last August.

Shake Shack is 6% from its May high, and up 19% so far in August.

