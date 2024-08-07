The ‘best way to hydrate'—and 6 other foods, drinks to reach for as temperatures rise

Staying hydrated during the summer season has always been important but it's even more vital as temperatures rise to record highs.

To keep your electrolytes at a normal level, there are seven elements that should be included in the foods and drinks you consume, in moderation, according to Cleveland Clinic:

Magnesium

Sodium

Calcium

Potassium

Phosphate

Chloride

Bicarbonate

Drinking water is "the best way for us to hydrate," says Nicole Antes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, but when water is filtered, it can lose some of its healthy minerals. Antes recommends adding trace mineral drops that include minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium to increase the benefits you get from drinking water. You can also buy mineralized water for those same perks.

And if you're looking for other beverages, or foods, to stay hydrated, Antes has a list you can reference.

6 drinks and foods to keep you hydrated

Reach for foods that are naturally rich in minerals, Antes tells Make It. Six of the best beverages and foods that she recommends are:

Coconut water: Coconut water is "naturally high in potassium." One disclaimer that Antes has is to "be mindful [of] where you're sourcing your coconut water from, because these days a lot of them have added sugar or different kinds of flavorings." Aloe vera juice: While it's not "probably not as popular, [aloe vera juice] is a great mineral-rich beverage," high in vitamin C, she says, "It's typically pretty low in sugar." Though, it's also important to pay attention to the added sugar content. Dark leafy greens: Leafy greens have high water content, especially lettuce which is more than 90% water, according to WebMD.com. But green leafy vegetables are also nutrient-dense with B vitamins and fiber, which can be helpful for your overall health. Celery: Celery is about 95% water and is rich in magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. Cucumber: A cucumber is around 95% water and contains a substantial amount of phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium, as well as vitamins B and C. Citrus fruits: Fruits like lemons and limes "are really high in natural electrolytes," Antes says.

Recently, variations of drinks that are low in sugar and rich in natural electrolytes are gaining popularity. People have taken to calling them Nature's Gatorade.

Antes' take on the phenomenon is one of her favorite mocktails for hydration and it includes just three ingredients:

8 ounces of coconut water

An eighth or a fourth of a teaspoon of Celtic or pink Himalayan salt

A squeeze of a lemon or lime

"It's a great way to get all the electrolytes, have a fun drink and then not have to worry about added sugar, dyes [and] things like that," Antes says. "You can also do it using water, a little bit of orange juice and then a pinch of salt as well."

