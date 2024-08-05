Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Travel

No passports needed: Singapore launches biometric immigration processing at Changi Airport

Singapore launches trials for travelers to clear immigration at Changi Airport using biometric data in lieu of passport checks.

By Monica Pitrelli,CNBC

Roslan Rahman | Afp | Getty Images

From Monday, some passengers arriving in Singapore's Changi Airport won't need to show their passports to clear immigration.

As part of a trial, Singapore residents arriving in Terminal 3 who use the lanes designated for the country's new "token-less clearance" program can enter the country using eye and facial biometric processing, rather than passports, according to the country's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"Residents" as defined by the program include citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

The program will be rolled out to all terminals at Changi Airport by September, as well as Singapore's Seletar Airport and Marina Bay Cruise Centre by December 2024, according to Singapore authorities.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Who is eligible?

Under the new passport-less immigration program, Singapore residents will not need to show their passports to arrive and depart at air and sea checkpoints.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Chicago Fed President Goolsbee says if economy deteriorates, Fed will ‘fix it'

news 35 mins ago

Elon Musk revives lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman in federal court

Foreigners are also eligible for the program, but only when leaving Singapore. Foreign travelers must also enroll their iris, facial and fingerprint biometrics at manual immigration counters, according to Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

However, children under six years old cannot use biometric clearance, or automated lanes at all, to clear immigration, according to authorities.

A 'paradigm shift' at the borders

Passport-less immigration clearance is part of Singapore's broader "New Clearance Concept" announced in May, which aims to modernize and automate immigration services in the country.

The concept, which authorities called a "paradigm shift in border clearance," effectively ends the era of human-led passport checks, a process the city-state has been progressively moving away from for years.

By early 2026, Singapore immigration officials expect 95% of travelers will be able to clear immigration via automated lanes. The remaining 5% are those ineligible, such as young children.

Though biometric processing is resisted by some, it is pivotal part of Singapore's efforts to strengthen its border security while also elevating travelers' experiences, according to authorities. Biometric processing is expected to reduce immigration wait times by 40%, according to immigration officials.

Some 85% of airports will use some form of biometric processing in the next three to five years, Sumesh Patel, Asia-Pacific president of SITA, told "Squawk Box Asia" in March.

Two types of passport-free clearances

The launch of biometric-only processing is the second form of passport-less immigration clearance now available in Singapore.

In May, the island began allowing travelers to use self-generated QR codes to enter and exit Singapore at two land checkpoints that connect Singapore and Malaysia.

A token — such as a QR-code — is necessary at land borders, authorities said, because they do not have advance notice of who plans to enter or leave Singapore.

Both programs are part of a larger push to modernize border control procedures in the city-state to manage higher traveler volume amid the crunch of its aging workforce.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Travel
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us