National Football League Agrees to Data Rights Deal With Genius Sports

The NFL announced London-based data and technology firm Genius Sports would operate its rights, taking over for Sportradar.

Genius Sports will provide stats and play-by-play information to sports gambling companies.

The National Football League has a new data rights partner, agreeing to a multi-year partnership with London-based data and technology firm Genius Sports.

The deal makes Genius the official data provider for NFL games. It will distribute real-time play-by-play stats, the league's "Next Gen Stats," and provide sports betting data feeds to media companies and sports betting firms domestically and internationally.

Terms were not provided, but an individual familiar with the pact told CNBC it's a four-year cash and equity agreement with options. The deal could be valued at $1 billion over the life of the contract if additional years are picked up. Last month, CNBC reported the NFL was in negotiations for the rights and sought $100 million per year.

"We're excited to welcome Genius Sports to the NFL family," Kevin LaForce, NFL senior vice president of media strategy and business development, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with Genius as we continue to innovate and enhance NFL content on media and betting platforms."

As part of its agreement with the NFL, Genius can leverage live audio-visual game feeds to sportsbooks in international markets. And Genius will "represent the NFL's legalized sports betting advertising inventory across the NFL's owned and operated digital platforms in the US and international markets."

Genius will also provide its integrity services to monitor betting around NFL games, as the league is strategizing its approach to sports betting. Maintaining integrity around its product will be essential.

Genius named former Turner Sports boss David Levy as its new chairman on March 25 and is valued at $1.5 billion after going public through a special purpose acquisition company merger with tech firm dMY Technology Group II last October. The company is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Genius will list under "GENI" once the deal becomes official.

The company has agreements with gaming companies like Flutter Entertainment, which owns FanDuel, Caesars' William Hill, MGM's BetMGM, and PointsBet.

"Genius is proud and delighted to partner exclusively with the NFL to establish a new era of digital fan engagement for professional sports leagues everywhere," Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said in a statement. "Our technology leads the world in the convergence of official data, betting, streaming, and digital media and we are excited to bring our unique capabilities to the world's preeminent sports league."

The NFL had an agreement with Sportradar to provide its data and has equity in that firm dating back to 2015. Sportradar extended its data deal with the National Basketball Association last October.