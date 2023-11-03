Judge in Trump NY fraud trial extends gag order to lawyers, says office has received ‘hundreds' of threats since trial started

A New York judge ruled that a limited gag order on Donald Trump should also apply to his attorneys.

Judge Arthur Engoron cited the deluge of threats and harassment that have "inundated" his chambers since the former president's civil fraud trial began.

Engoron had previously imposed a similar gag order on Trump, after the former president sent a social media post attacking the judge's clerk.

A New York judge ruled Friday that a limited gag order on Donald Trump should also apply to his attorneys, citing their remarks about his staff and the deluge of threats and harassment that have "inundated" his chambers since the former president's fraud trial began.

"The threat of, and actual, violence resulting from heated political rhetoric is well-documented," Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in a fiery court order Friday afternoon.

"The First Amendment right of defendants and their attorneys to comment on my staff is far and away outweighed by the need to protect them from threats and physical harm," Engoron wrote.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The gag order bars attorneys in the case from making any public statements, in or out of court, that reference any and all confidential communications between the judge and his staff.

Engoron had previously imposed a similar gag order on Trump, after the former president sent a social media post attacking the judge's clerk. Trump has violated that gag order twice since the trial began last month.

Engoron's newest order singled out two of Trump's lawyers, Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, for making "repeated, inappropriate remarks" about his principal law clerk.

They have been "falsely accusing her of bias against them and of improperly influencing the ongoing bench trial," Engoron wrote.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.