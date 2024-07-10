Jim Cramer on Hims & Hers Health stock: ‘I bet the business stays strong'

CNBC's Jim Cramer gave his take on the Hims & Hers Health, a digital health and wellness platform, saying it might be worth opening a position in the stock now that it's pulled back somewhat from its highs.

Hims & Hers offers telehealth services and direct-to-consumer treatments for erectile dysfunction and hair loss, and it just announced it would start selling compounded GLP-1 weight loss injections.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday gave his take on Hims & Hers Health, a digital platform that offers telehealth services, particularly for sexual health, mental health, weight loss and skin care. Hims & Hers also provides direct-to-consumer treatments for conditions like erectile dysfunction and hair loss. Cramer suggested it might be worth starting a position in the stock now that it's pulled back some from recent highs.

"I'd never recommend paying up for HIMS after that big run to $25, but now that it's pulled back to $20, I think you can justify building a position here, especially if you buy it gradually on the way down and don't place all your hopes on the temporary GLP-1 business, even as it is incredibly strong," he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Fairly new to the market, Hims & Hers seems to have hit its stride this year, seeing major gains after an earnings beat in February where management gave bullish guidance. The company reported another solid quarter in May, and shares popped a few weeks later when it announced it would begin offering compounded GLP-1 weight loss injections at lower prices than the branded medication. The stock is currently up more than 126% year-to-date.

The company is allowed to sell these copycat drugs because there is a significant shortage of the medication. Cramer pointed out that even though this particular revenue stream is temporary, it may be a while before GLP-1 supply catches up with the demand. Hims & Hers said it eventually plans to give customers access to the branded drugs — currently produced by pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk — but Cramer suggested this could hurt its margins.

But he said there is still reason to believe the company can succeed regardless of the GLP-1 offerings.

"While it makes sense that the stock roared on this compounded GLP-1 news, I don't love that it's now trading on what's essentially a temporary business," he said. "However, I liked Hims & Hers before this whole GLP-1 dalliance sent it into the stratosphere. Those great first quarter numbers didn't have any benefit from knock-off GLP-1s, and I bet the business stays strong."

Hims & Hers Health did not respond immediately to request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com