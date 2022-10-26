Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Emissions Reductions Pledges ‘Nowhere Near' What's Needed, UN Says

By Anmar Frangoul,CNBC

Temizyurek | E+ | Getty Images
  • The analysis comes ahead of next month's COP27 climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
  • The shadow of 2015's Paris Agreement will loom large over the talks in Egypt.
  • "We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5 degrees Celsius world," Simon Stiell, executive secretary of U.N. Climate Change, says.

Countries are not doing enough to limit the planet's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, according to a new report from U.N. Climate Change.

In an assessment published Wednesday, the U.N. said that "the combined climate pledges of 193 Parties under the Paris Agreement could put the world on track for around 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century."  

The analysis comes ahead of next month's COP27 climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the shadow of 2015's Paris Agreement will loom large. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A key aim of the Paris accord is restricting global warming "to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels." 

The challenge is huge, and the U.N. has noted that 1.5 degrees Celsius is viewed as being "the upper limit" when it comes to avoiding the worst consequences of the climate emergency.

Once a dystopian fantasy, manipulating sunlight to cool the earth is now on the White House research agenda

All 50 states get green light to build EV charging stations covering 75,000 miles of highways

Patagonia founder just donated the entire company, worth $3 billion, to fight climate change

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Gender Equity at Work Is Stalling After ‘Mass Exodus' of Women During Pandemic, New Research Finds

news 29 mins ago

Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Interim CEO Sue Gove to the Position Permanently

U.N. Climate Change said its new report also showed that countries' pledges, as they stand now, would see emissions jump by 10.6% by the year 2030, compared to levels in 2010.

"Last year's analysis showed projected emissions would continue to increase beyond 2030," it said.

"However, this year's analysis shows that while emissions are no longer increasing after 2030, they are still not demonstrating the rapid downward trend science says is necessary this decade."

In a statement Wednesday, Simon Stiell, executive secretary of U.N. Climate Change, pulled no punches about the current position the world finds itself in.

"We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5 degrees Celsius world," he said.

"To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years," he added.  

COP27 will look to continue the work undertaken at last year's COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which resulted in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

On Wednesday Alok Sharma, the COP26 president said it was "critical that we do everything within our means to keep 1.5C in reach."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us