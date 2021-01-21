Photos: The Inaugural Fireworks Show You May Have Missed in DC

A spectacular fireworks display lit up the National Mall Wednesday night during the finale of the “Celebrating America” inauguration event for President Joe Biden.
But many Washingtonians couldn’t go watch the show because of tight security downtown. Here’s a look at what you may have missed. The pyrotechnics lit up D.C.’s monuments
as Katy Perry belted out “Firework.”
Fireworks go off over the National Mall during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials were on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Fireworks display over the National Mall at the conclusion of the “Celebrating America” event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
In this screengrab, Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris watch fireworks during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. The livestream event hosted by Tom Hanks features remarks by president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and performances representing diverse American talent. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images)
Fireworks display over the National Mall at the conclusion of the “Celebrating America” event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
National Guard soldiers watch as fireworks go off over the National Mall during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials were on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Fireworks explode over the West Wing of the White House during a “Celebrating America” event in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Joe Biden began his presidency with a soaring appeal to end Americas “uncivil war” and reset the tone in Washington, delivering an inaugural address that dispensed with a laundry list of policy goals to instead confront the nation’s glaring political divides as the foremost obstacle to moving the country forward. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden watch the fireworks display on the day of the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. In todays inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Fireworks detonate about the Washington Monument during an Inauguration Day event at the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in today. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Fireworks go off over the National Mall during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials were on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
National Guard soldiers watch as fireworks go off over the National Mall during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials were on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Musician Katy Perry, foreground, performs in front of a firework display during a “Celebrating America” event at the Lincoln Memorial following the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Fireworks go off behind the Washington Monument as seen from the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021 in celebration of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
In this screengrab, Katy Perry performs during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. The livestream event hosted by Tom Hanks features remarks by president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and performances representing diverse American talent. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images)
Fireworks are seen above the White House, with US Secret Service members watching from its roof, at the end of the Inauguration day for US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)