Photos: Artist Installs More Than 200,000 Flags in DC, Symbolizing COVID-19 Deaths

By Anisa Holmes

Volunteers across the District came together to cover the D.C. Armory Parade Ground in Southeast with hundreds of thousands of white flags to memorialize the victims of COVID-19.

The public art project, titled "In America, How Could This Happen" was conceptualized by D.C.-area artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg and brought to life with the help of dozens of community volunteers, some who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

The memorial is situated right outside of RFK Stadium, and it casts a somber reminder of the cost of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. 

As the death toll rises, the installation will continue to expand. Community members are invited to participate in the interactive exhibit by planting flags from Friday, Oct. 23 to Friday, Nov. 6.

An estimated 240,000 flags will be planted throughout the two-week public art project. As of Friday, the U.S. has reported over 224,307 deaths due to COVID-19.

You can watch the live feed of the installation here. Visitors must wear masks and maintain social distance.

10 photos
1/10
Hundreds of thousands of white flags cover the D.C. Armory near RFK Stadium in Southeast D.C.
2/10
3/10
suzannefirstenberg.com/
Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg planting the first flags.
4/10
5/10
suzannefirstenberg.com/
Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg at the installation’s official opening Friday.
6/10
suzannefirstenberg.com/
7/10
suzannefirstenberg.com/
“In America, How Could This Happen,” installation billboard as of Friday morning.
8/10
suzannefirstenberg.com/
Affected families at the “In America, How Could This Happen,” installation billboard on opening day.
9/10
suzannefirstenberg.com/
10/10
suzannefirstenberg.com
Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg at the installation’s official opening Friday.

This article tagged under:

RFK StadiumCOVID-19 memorialArt installationflags

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Inside DC's New Museum Devoted to Words, Language
Photos: Inside DC's New Museum Devoted to Words, Language
Photos: Kobe Bryant's Lakers Jersey at Smithsonian's NMAAHC
Photos: Kobe Bryant's Lakers Jersey at Smithsonian's NMAAHC
Photos: Scrapbook Dating Back to WWII Returned to Family
Photos: Scrapbook Dating Back to WWII Returned to Family
Photos: Stunning Estate at George Washington's Mount Vernon Lists for $60 Million
Photos: Stunning Estate at George Washington's Mount Vernon Lists for $60 Million
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us