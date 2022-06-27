Photos: $39 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive in DC Area

The most expensive home on the market in the D.C. area is an eight-bedroom mansion that boasts a professional basketball court, infinity pool and a 22-car collectors’ garage. It’s listed for $39 million. Here’s a look.
Exterior shot of “The Cliffs” mansion in McLean, VA.
Front entryway of the French Provincial-style home.
Spiral staircase in the property’s interior.
Dining room of the $39 million home.
The home includes a kitchen built with input from renowned chef Jose Andres.
The property includes a professional indoor basketball court.
The family room includes a gas fireplace and chandelier.
The property’s master bathroom includes two showers, two vanities and one free-standing tub.
The wine room features cooled wine storage and a bar.
A look at the property’s indoor pool.
The estate’s outdoor pool lit up at night.
“The Cliffs” overlooking Virginia conservation lands.