See the New Folger Shakespeare Library

5 photos 1/5 The east entry plaza and gardens. (Rendering by KieranTimberlake/OLIN) 2/5

Stuart and Mimi Rose Rare Book and Exhibition Hall. (Rendering by Studio Joseph) 3/5 First Folio Gallery, Shakespeare Exhibition Hall. (Rendering by Studio Joseph) 4/5 Shakespeare Exhibition Hall (Rendering by Studio Joseph) 5/5 West entry plaza and gardens. (Rendering by KieranTimberlake/OLIN)

More Photo Galleries