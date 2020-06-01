Brag on Your Grad: Celebrating 2020 Graduates in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Thanks for submitting photos of your 2020 graduates! Share this with your friends and family. Congratulation to all the grads!
To honor a graduate, please submit your photo and grad information to NBC4T44Grads@nbcuni.com with a photo of graduate (no yearbook or senior photos), graduate's name, school's name, your relation to the graduate, plans after graduation, and any other brag worthy mentions.
Congratulations to these triplets, Makayla J. Butler, Monique J. Butler and Jaylen R. Butler. All siblings are graduating from West Lake High School.
Makayla is an artist who have been honored for her paintings. Makayla’s proud parents say Makayla has a very high GPA. Makayla has interests in politics, criminal investigation, and chemistry. After graduation, Makayla will attend college. Monique has played several piano solo pieces for West lake High School band. Monique is interested in becoming a music teacher. Monique’s parents say Monique is great with multi media. After graduation, Monique will attend college. Jaylen (male) has strong computer skills. Jaylen’s proud parents say he well in the computer arena. Jaylen loves motorcycles, airplanes, and cars. After graduation, Jaylen will enlist with the Marines.
Nicole L Hillie is graduating from the University of District of Columbia. Nicoles mother Joann Butler says shes starting an IT business. Joann says Nicole is a very bright and intelligent person. She has very strong IT skills. Nicole holds several IT certifications along with a Project Management certification.
Alayna Hurst is graduating from Briar Woods High School. Alayna was the captain of her color guard during her senior year and led her team in the best ways. Alayna is an A-B honor roll student and participated in Tri-M for her junior and senior year of high school. She is very caring and finds joy in helping others. After Graduation, Alayna is headed to Middle Tennessee State University to study Music Business
Richardson Phan is graduating from Langley High School. Richardson’s family prayed for a son who was kind and we got so much more. Richardson spends his spare time making sandwiches and feeding the homeless in shelters, at Franklin Park, and around DC bridges. Richardson was an easy baby, never cried or fussy and always with a smile showing his dimples. Richardson still kisses his mommy goodnight and tells his parents he loves them several times a day. Richardson’s family couldn’t be more proud of the young man he has become and of his selflessness. After graduation, Richardson is heading to Penn State to pursue a B.S. Pre-Medicine Major. Richardson is aspiring to be a future doctor providing medical services for our veterans and the less fortunate in our communities.
Natalie Bryant is graduating from 5th grade at the Francis Scott Key Elementary School - lovingly referred to as Escuela Key - in Arlington VA. Natalie’s proud parents say Natalie is an avid writer of fun stories, a comedian who loves to make people laugh, and a talented lacrosse and basketball player. Though this pandemic prevents her from celebrating her promotion/graduation from elementary school in a couple weeks, this fearless lass is looking to the future with a smile and hope! At the end of the summer she’ll begin Gunston Middle School where she’ll continue in the Arlington Public School’s Spanish language immersion program.
Madison Miller is graduating from Saint Vincent Pallotti High School. Madison’s mom says that Madison finished high school strong with a 4.14 average for her second semester. Madison turned 18 years old in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Madison will be joining the class of 2024 at Bowie State University where she will study Psychology and Sociology.
Madison McKenzie Welborn is graduating from Edmund Burke School. Madison is an honor roll student with a 3.7 GPA and was a point guard on the varsity basketball team and a member of the PVAC 3 Time Champion Edmund Burke Softball Team for 3 years. She also played soccer and volleyball.
Member of Black Student Union, Vice President of the school's Film Club. Madison plans to pursue her passion of post film production at Chapman University's Dodge School of Film and Media Arts in Orange County, California. Madison’s dream is to be lead editor on a Oscar nominated film.
Libby Brehm is graduating from Newark Goal Digital Academy.
Kyler Grant is graduating from Hardy Middle School in Washington, D.C. Kyler’s proud family says that Kyler is an Honor Roll Student all 3 years, a Robotics Team Member, plays the Saxophone, Tennis & Basketball. Kyler is continuing his education at Banneker High School, Washington, DC
Jayla Bobo is graduating from Friendly High School in Prince George’s County Public Schools and has maintained above a 3.3 GPA. During Jayla’s senior year at Friendly High School, Jayla became Homecoming Queen, Cheerleader, Mentor for Peer Group Connections, and has made Honor Roll all three quarters. Jayla has attended three high schools in four years: Suitland High School, Bowie High School, & now Friendly High School. While at those schools, Jayla had the support of her Principals, Assistant Principals, Professional School Counselors, and Teachers. This fall, Jayla plans to attend Morgan State University and major in Early Childhood Education. Jayla wants to join the field as an educator like her mother. Jayla’s proud mother thanks the “village” that helped raise her daughter.
Hemingway Jernigan is graduating High School from Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. Hemingway will be attending University of Alabama in the fall. Hemingway’s parents say they are not just proud of her accomplishments in high school but are eager for all the amazing things she'll do in college.
Daniel Perez-Lazarte is graduating from the University of Virginia’s Graduate School of Engineering and Applied Science. Daniel’s mother says that Daniel graduated with a Masters Degree in Computer Science, and will be working as a Software Engineer and Research Assistant. Daniel originally graduated with his bachelor from the University of Virginia in 2019 and was able to complete his Master’s program in 1 year. Daniel graduated as Summa Cum Laude with a cumulative GPA of 3.93.
Charmi Yeddu is graduating High School from Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. After graduation, Charmi plans to attend George Mason University majoring in Management Information system. Charmi’s parents are proud of her achievements may it be academic, social, or other. Charmi’s parents acknowledge that her senior year did not turn out to be what she expected but they are in awe of how she handled it. Her parents know that Charmi will succeed in everything she puts her mind to. Charmi’s parents say that she is strong, competent, smart, and beautiful young lady, and they wish you all the best for her future achievements.
Tamiah Mobley is graduating from Charles Herbert Flowers High School in the Class of 2020. Tamiah’s proud mother, Annie, says that Tamiah will be attending Prince George’s Community College.
Robin Stevens graduating in the Class of 2020 from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Virginia. Robin’s proud mother says that Robin will be attending Spelman College.
Jonathan Alexander Monroe is graduating from West Virginia University with Bachelors of Science in Business Administration and Management. Jonathan graduated from DeMatha and was born and raised in Prince George’s County. Jonathon currently serves as Regional Assistant Vice President for the Midwest Region of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Jonathon’s mom says that Jonathon will be starting at Microsoft as a Talent Sourcer in Seattle, Washington in August.
Creighton's Corner Elementary School’s counselors want to congratulate all 144 fifth grade students graduating in 2020. The Creighton Colts will attend 4 different middle schools: Brambleton Middle School, Stone Hill Middle School, Willard Intermediate School, and Harmony Middle School. Creighton's Corner has about 1,200 students and is the first Leader in Me school in Loudoun County. School Counselor Amy Starr says the Creighton Elementary 5th grade students demonstrate leadership daily though words, actions, and positive language. The 5
th grade class had 70 Safety Patrols who synergized to think Win-Win daily at arrival & dismissal. Twenty of the Creighton’s Corner 5th Grade students participated in the Rock Ridge High School PEER Partnership with Creighton's Corner. The Creighton Colts celebrate custodians and cafeteria workers every year in December for the last 4 years.