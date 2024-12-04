Woodbridge

Truck crashes into '30 Rock' actor's Woodbridge home

The crash left four people injured and damaged 11 cars.

A crash that sent a freight truck careening into a condo complex in Prince William County Monday injured four people, damaged 11 cars and also destroyed the home of an actor from the NBC sitcom 30 Rock.

Grizz Chapman, known for sharing the screen with Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan in NBC’s 30 Rock, was somber on Tuesday.

His home of two years at the Moorings of Occoquan Condominiums off of Gordon Boulevard near Woodbridge was destroyed when the freight truck ran into it Monday morning.

“I just play it over in my head that the truck just came in like that and that was a side that I sleep on,” Chapman said.

Luckily, he wasn’t home at the time.

“My neighbor called screaming and crying and concerned because everybody thought that I was downstairs,” Chapman said.

Police told News4 the crash was caused by an SUV that pulled out in front of the truck while it was driving south on Gordon Boulevard.

Investigators say the SUV, driven by a 67-year-old man, was trying to make a left on Gordon when it didn’t have the right of way.

The truck t-boned the SUV, lost control and crashed into the building, Chapman without a home and many of his priceless belongings.

“A lot of 30 Rock memorabilia that I had over the years,” Chapman said. “I haven’t really assessed everything that was damaged.”

Chapman shared photos with News4 from inside his home, which is all boarded up now.

“Everything is just all over the place,” Chapman said. ‘Everything’s everywhere.”

He’s temporarily living in a hotel because he’s waiting on insurance and won’t be able to get into another condo until January.

Chapman is hoping he’ll find a permanent place to stay before the holidays.

“I just got to figure out from here and hopefully I get some sort of help,” Chapman said.

Prince William County Police say they are still investigating this crash and that charges are coming soon.

