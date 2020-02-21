Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
U.S. & World
Weather
Investigations
The Scene
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Arrests in Teen's Killing
Tax Refund Delays
'Skull Breaker Challenge'
Home Decluttering
Girl Wrestlers
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Northern Virginia
Prince George's County
Real Estate
Weather
Changing Climate
School Closings
Videos
U.S. & World
Investigations
NBC4 Responds
The Scene
Sports
Capital Games
Health
Tech
First Read — DMV
Community
Project Innovation
Harris' Heroes
Our Apps
Submit Photos and Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Promotions
Newsletters
On-Air Mentions
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us