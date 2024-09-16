ACLU: DC police conduct more stop-and-frisks with Black people

Tens of thousands of people are stopped and frisked by D.C. police each year without a warrant, according to a new report released Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C.

The report – “Bias at the Core? Enduring Racial Disparities in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Stop-and-Frisk Practices” – accuses the department of discriminatory practices, saying Black people in the District are overwhelmingly more likely to be searched.

As part of a D.C. law passed in 2016, the Metropolitan Police Department is required to collect data around how often it conducts stop-and-frisk searches. This is the third time the ACLU-DC has analyzed that data, which it says shows D.C. police is moving in the wrong direction on this and the searches do more harm than good for both police and the community.

“There is a power dynamic at play, even if you know you weren't doing anything at all. The fact that a police officer is approaching you can be very nerve-racking,” said ACLU-DC Policy Advocacy Director Scarlett Aldebot.

According to the report, 68,244 people were stopped and frisked in 2022, resulting in gun seizures less than 1% of the time.

Last year, there was an increase, with 68,561 people stopped and searched with 1.2% ending with a gun recovery.

“When you really look at the harm of the practice on an individual and on communities and you look at what we're actually generating from those stops, we find that that doesn't outweigh the rationale for these stops or the manner in which they're being conducted,” Aldebot told the I-Team.

The report found that most of the stops occurred in D.C.'s predominantly Black Wards of 7 and 8, although the practice happens throughout the city.

According to the data, Black people were stopped more than anyone. “We are at a place where I think we could call it a pattern. It's pretty egregious,” said Aldebot.

In 2023, Black people made up 44% of the city’s population but accounted for 70.6% of stop-and-frisk searches.

White people represented almost 40% with less than 12% of stops.

Hispanic people made up 7.3% of stop-and-frisks, while making up 11.5% of the population.

“If you really want to think of that, just kind of in a in a patterned way, that is one Black person stopped every ten minutes for those two years,” said Aldebot.

“Twenty-three percent of the stops, or close to 16,000 of them, resulted in an arrest," a D.C. police spokesperson told News4.

We don't know how many of those ended with a conviction.

The ACLU-DC argues the practice is ineffective and has a chilling effect that harms police relations with the community.

“Communities are less likely to call the police when there is something harmful going on – even if they themselves are experiencing a harm – because of that lack of trust that bias policing can engender in people,” said Aldebot. “We have to really ask ourselves what practices are making us safer and which practices are not.”

