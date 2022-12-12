Things to Do DC

Ukrainian-American Choreographer Brings “Christmas Legend,” the Modern Nutcracker, to the District

The first showing of "Christmas Legend" was held Saturday at the Cultural DC's Source Theatre.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ukrainian-American choreographer Olga Aru is bringing a brand-new show to the District for the holidays.

"Christmas Legend" is being dubbed the modern-day Nutcracker, and the first showing was held Saturday at the Cultural DC's Source Theatre.

The show puts a spin on the ballet based on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's music, with diverse characters, female-lead roles, and a gender neutral approach through dance partnering.

It also features the work of visual and installation artists from D.C., as dancers in the Aru Dell'Arte Dance Company move across the stage. A 30-minute reception after the performance includes a silent auction "in support of the local art community," according to the event page.

Tickets are $33, and the last showing is Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DCUkraineChristmasDance
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us