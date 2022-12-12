Ukrainian-American Choreographer Brings “Christmas Legend,” the Modern Nutcracker, to the District

Ukrainian-American choreographer Olga Aru is bringing a brand-new show to the District for the holidays.

"Christmas Legend" is being dubbed the modern-day Nutcracker, and the first showing was held Saturday at the Cultural DC's Source Theatre.

The show puts a spin on the ballet based on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's music, with diverse characters, female-lead roles, and a gender neutral approach through dance partnering.

It also features the work of visual and installation artists from D.C., as dancers in the Aru Dell'Arte Dance Company move across the stage. A 30-minute reception after the performance includes a silent auction "in support of the local art community," according to the event page.

Tickets are $33, and the last showing is Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.