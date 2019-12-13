The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC Dec. 13-15

Whether you're craving a sip of hot chocolate or are scrambling to finish your holiday shopping list, we've got you covered around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

But first:

All Weekend

Free Pick

CityCenterDC Light Maze

Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. through Dec. 15

CityCenterDC

Can you find your way through this winding, chilly ice maze? Made with 110,000 pounds of ice, it's billed as the largest clear ice maze in the U.S. It will close daily 2-4 p.m. for maintenance. It's free and open to the public.

Free Pick

Light Yards 2019

The Yards Park (1300 First St SE)

Daily until Dec. 23, 6-10 p.m.

A special interactive light installation will be brightening up The Yards DC through December. Come by to see Airship Orchestra, the theme for this year's installation, and see The Yards Park in a whole new light.

Free Pick

Georgetown GLOW

Through Jan. 5

Stroll through Georgetown alight with glowing artistic displays, from a Cloud Swing on Book Hill to a live dance show at 3206 N Street NW. Delightful spots are all along the waterfront, canal and into the neighborhood. Here's a map.

Aurora: The Spirit of Northern Lights

Through Jan. 5

ARTECHOUSE

The interactive arts space launches a Northern Lights-themed exhibit featuring an ice forest, frosted forests and dancing skies on Saturday, ATECHOUSE says. You don't need to approach the North Pole to see something spectacular. Adult tickets start at $16 online.

Free Pick

"Season’s Greenings: America’s Gardens"

Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The U.S. Botanic Gardens

The U.S. Botanic Garden's annual holiday display debuted on Thanksgiving. It's free to enter this balmy and full-of-life spot all year round.

Winter Walk of Lights

Meadowlark Botanic Gardens, Vienna, Virginia

Nightly admissions from 5:30-9:15 p.m. through Jan. 5

Wind through a dazzling display of lights; then stop by the gift shop and s'mores snack shop. Tickets start at $8.

Free Pick

ZooLights

Nightly through Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m.

The National Zoo

See the zoo come to life with thousands of twinkling lights in displays throughout. You can also get a special late-view of the animals in certain areas.

New attractions this year include "Pandamonium: A Virtual Experience" where you can get up close to pandas and "Entre les Rangs, A Luminous Field of Lights," which the zoo says is highly Instagrammable.

Saturday

Wreaths Across America

Dec. 14, 8:30 a.m.

Arlington National Cemetery and military burial grounds throughout the country

Honor sacrifices of the U.S. forces by placing wreaths on every gravestone at Arlington National Cemetery. Volunteers are welcome to come help starting at 8:30 a.m. You can register to volunteer here.

Metro recommends exiting at Rosslyn or Pentagon stations and walking to the cemetery to avoid crows, but the Arlington Cemetery stop will be open. Here's more transportation information.

Free Pick

Winter's Eve 2019

Dec. 14, 4-7 p.m.

Glen Echo Park (7300 Macarthur Boulevard, Glen Echo, MD 20812)

This historic park will feature several spectacular winter events. Stop by Glen Echo Glassworks to create your own glass ornament for $35. Get holiday portraits taken at Photoworks for $25. Stop by the Holiday Art Show & Sale in the Popcorn Gallery and Stone Tower Gallery, and don't forget to pick up free hot cocoa from the hot chocolate bar in the Arcade Building.

Takoma Cocoa Crawl

Dec. 14, 3-5 p.m.



Main Street Takoma is partnering with several local businesses for hot cocoa specials and discounts this weekend. Pick up your Takoma mug from Old Takoma Ace Hardware at 7001 Carroll Ave or Artspring at 7002 Carroll Ave, then visit cafes and businesses like Busboys and Poets, Spring Mill Bread Co and Takoma Bev Co for your cocoa fix. In need of some December R&R? The Still Point Spa and Yoga Heights are both offering discounts as part of the crawl.

Embassy Row Chocolate Tour: International Holiday Guided Tour

Sunday

Christmas Movie Festival

Dec 15, 12-7:45 p.m.

Arlington Drafthouse & Cinema (2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204)

Snuggle up with some classic Christmas movies all day at Arlington Drafthouse & Cinema. Admission gets you access to the event all day, where four movies will be shown: The Polar Express, It's a Wonderful Life, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Elf. Check out the website for movie times.

Free Pick

Concert: Christmas at the Cathedral

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Washington National Cathedral

Enjoy the resounding sounds of Christmas with a traditional choir, storytelling and a carol singalong in the beautiful cathedral space.