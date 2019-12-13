Virginia

‘Something in the Water’ Festival Lineup: Post Malone, Chance, More

The festival stretches over seven days in April

By Associated Press

The 2020 lineup for the Something in the Water music festival in Virginia includes Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, Pharrell and Friends, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

The lineup was first announced Thursday at schools in Virginia Beach, where festival organizer Pharrell Williams went to high school, news outlets report.

Performers for the seven-day April festival also include Nelly, Migos, Usher, Playboi Carti, Trey Songz, Tierra Whack, Foo Fighters, Gunna, Snoh Aalegra and others. It's possible the announced lineup isn't complete, as the inaugural festival featured several surprise performances, news reports say.

Tickets for Virginia residents and return attendees went on sale on Oct. 19 and sold out before the day ended. General ticket sales open Saturday at noon.

