The Weekend Scene: USWNT watch party and free family festivals

We're feeling the Paris Olympics fever and ready for a gold medal weekend!

If you peel yourself off the couch once the action wraps up in Paris, there are some major tennis stars right in D.C., free festivals, concerts and more to fill up your weekend. Or you can hit up a Summer Games watch party.

Weekend highlights

Washington Spirit's USWNT Watch Party

Sun., The Brighton at The Wharf, free entry

Cheer on Spirit players Trinity Rodman and Casey Krueger and the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Team in their quest for a medal at the Paris Olympics. The first two watch parties are happening Thursday at The Bullpen and Sunday at The Brighton; here are details.

Mubadala Citi DC Open

July 27 to Aug. 4, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, $22+

🔗 Details

A ton of tennis talent is descending upon D.C. for the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Maryland’s own Frances Tiafoe is among the stars you can see on the court.

Foodies can pick up bites backed by five Michelin-starred chefs, including José Andrés and Michael Rafidi, or D.C. faves Duke’s Grocery and Taco Bamba.

This Saturday is Kids’ Day. Young fans are invited to try tennis drills, face painting, temporary tattoos and more.

Free pick

SAAM Arcade

Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Kogod Courtyard

🔗 Details

Grab the joystick on classic arcade games or play something innovative from the Indie Showcase at the Smithsonian American Art Museum's annual interactive exhibit on game design.

This year, the focus is video games that celebrate travel and exploration or take you to new worlds.

Come by early, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for quiet hours. Triforce Quartet will perform at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Free pick

DMV Made: A Culture & Wellness Festival

Sat., 1-7:30 p.m., National Mall

🔗 Details

D.C. hip-hop nonprofit Words Beats & Life is taking over the National Mall with local art and family fun.

Head to 14th and Jefferson Drive SW for multiple stages with live music, dance and some amazing poetry. Plus, they’ll offer a bunch of workshops.

Concerts this weekend

Mates of State, 7 p.m. Thursday, Union Stage, $25

It’s been a while since this husband-and-wife duo has released new material, but their upbeat indie-pop of old remains as refreshing as ever. Details.

Previous Industries, 8 p.m. Friday, Songbyrd, $25.75

Rap super trio of Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave and STILL RIFT make throwback hip-hop – it sounds like what they probably listened to growing up. Details.

Black Pumas, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Wolf Trap, $45+

Fast-rising Austin-based R&B/soul band is old school without sounding retro and modern without sounding poppy. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

“Back to the Future: The Musical”: July 23 to Aug. 11, The Kennedy Center, $49-$209

Celebrating James Baldwin’s 100th Birthday: His Legacy and Influence on Modern Writers: Thurs., 7 p.m., NMAAHC, free but registration required

Mayor Bowser’s Opening Ceremony Olympics Watch Party: Fri., 1 p.m., Reservoir Park Rec Center in Northwest D.C., free

July Late Skate: Sat. until 10 p.m., Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion, free

Broccoli City Festival: Sat. and Sun., Audi Field, $245+ (two-day pass) or $90+ (one-day pass)

Kids World: Sat. and Sun., noon to 7 p.m., Franklin Park in downtown D.C., free

Bluejacket Kölsch Fest with three hours of unlimited beer: Sun., noon to 3 p.m., Southeast D.C., $46.06 (including fees)

Things to do in Maryland

Olney Outdoors: July 25 to Aug. 31, Root Family Stage, $12-$86

Picture Show & Pupusas: "Jurrasic Park": Fri., 7 p.m., Flower Ave Urban Park (8746 Flower Ave, Silver Spring), free

Bethesda Outdoor Movies: “Men in Black”: Fri., Woodmont Triangle, free

Metro Fest 2024: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Branch Avenue Metro Station, free

Summer Concert: N2N Band: Sun., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free

Things to do in Virginia

Loudoun County Fair: Through Sat., Leesburg, $15

Summertime: Awa Sal Secka Sings Ladies of Jazz: Through Aug. 4, Signature Theatre, $46

Rosslyn LIVE!: Uncle Jesse (‘80s and ‘90s covers): Thurs., July 25, 6-9 p.m., Gateway Park, $5

The HOT 99.5 Games 2024: Sat., 2 p.m., Starr Hill Biergarten in Tysons, free entry

Christmas in July Vendor Market: Sat., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, free entry

Great Country Farms Peach Fuzztival: July 27 & 28 and August 3 & 4, Bluemont, Virginia

Lineage Percussion: Shadows of Lakeland: Sat., 7:20 p.m., The Clarice Performing Arts Center in College Park, free with reservation

“The Sandlot” screening with inflatable batting cage: Sat., events start at 6 p.m., Reston Station Metro Plaza, free

