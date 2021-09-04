The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area on Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here, marking the unofficial last act of summer. Make the most of it in the D.C. area with these events and things to do this weekend.

The forecast is looking mild and comfortable. Occasional showers on Sunday likely won't be enough to wash out any outdoor plans. Plan around rain with the Storm Team4 forecast.

Big Bounce America

The "world's largest bounce house" is coming to the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, along with other inflatable fun including an obstacle course and "Sports Slam."

It's open Labor Day weekend, plus the weekend of Sept. 10-12. Here's where to buy tickets, which range from $19 for toddlers to $39 for adults-only sessions.

DC Jazz Festival

The 17th Annual DC JazzFest is back at The Wharf with more than 20 concerts on the lineup through Monday. Buy passes here.

Note there are COVID-19 protocols in place, including a requirement to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative virus test.

If you want to know more, News4’s Pat Lawson Muse spoke with DC Jazz Festival CEO Sunny Sumter, jazz violinist Regina Carter and Bahamian jazz trumpeter Giveton Gelin about the return of the DC Jazz Festival.

Célébrez en Rosé

Wear pink and white for this festival with rosé and music at National Harbor on Saturday and Sunday.

Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, DJ Jazzy Jeff, B.J. the Chicago Kid and Marian Hill will perform, plus there will be food trucks and photo installations.

Tickets start at $70.

Rockville Arts Festival

Shop from 140 fine art and craft artisans and enjoy live musical entertainment at this street fair that stretches several blocks.

It's free to enter; visit Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here's more information.

Lake Anne Jazz and Blues Festival

Stroll up to the shores of Lake Anne in Reston for live music is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's free to attend.

DC Festival of Magic

No hocus pocus here; just spellbinding illisions. Enjoy numerous shows at the Capital Hilton through Sunday. Here's more information.

Universoul Circus

Acrobatics, dance, music, daring acts: It's all part of the Universoul Circus that's performing at the Plateau parking lot at National Harbor. Monday is your last chance to catch a performance before the tour moves up to New York.

Maryland Rennaissance Festival

The Maryland Rennaissance Festival is back for the first time since 2019.

Head out to Annapolis this weekend and every weekend through Oct. 24 to see jousting performances and Shakespearean plays, check out vendors selling unique crafts and have a giant turkey leg or flagon of mead.

You can people watch attendees in Elizabethan garb or even rent a costume to really get in ye olde spirit.

Tickets start at $10 for kids and $21 for adults. Here's more information.

