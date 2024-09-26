The Weekend Scene: Mega Pupusa, Art All Night across DC and more things to do

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

It was certainly good luck, babe, if you got tickets to All Things Go this weekend! Chappell Roan, Hozier and Janelle Monáe are just the beginning of the music festival’s stacked lineup.

Clearly, D.C. is hot to go for Chappell Roan; resale tickets for her day (Sunday) are going for hundreds of dollars. Saturday tickets aren’t going for a whole lotta money, though!

If an outdoorsy weekend is more your vibe, Saturday is National Public Lands Day. Celebrate by volunteering, or visiting your favorite park! Great Falls is among those waiving entrance fees.

If you’re still reveling in the Commander’s Monday Night Football win, you’re in good company. “The Voice” coach Michael Buble told Tommy he’s also team Jayden Daniels.

4 things to know for the weekend

Weekend highlights

Free pick

Mega Pupusa at Fiesta DC

Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Ave. between 7th and 3rd streets NW

🔗 Details

D.C. has a huge Salvadorian population who have helped fuel the District’s love for pupusas – you know, those delicious pockets of corn dough typically stuffed with cheese and pork.

This weekend, the District will try to cement its pupusa scene in the Guinness World Records book by becoming home to the world’s largest pupusa.

A 20-foot wide pupusa is the goal of a team of chefs, including Iris Veronica Jimenez from La Casita Pupuseria, who are set to start cooking on Constitution Avenue at 11 a.m. Saturday. They’re trying to beat an 18-foot pupusa that required a team of 40 chefs in El Salvador to use 500 pounds of flour.

The Mega Pupusa party is part of this weekend’s Fiesta DC, a celebration of the city’s Hispanic communities. This year, the “host country” is Nicaragua.

The free festival includes live music, dance, food, a Miss Fiesta DC competition and a parade on Sunday.

Check out Fiesta DC from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will be along Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th and 3rd streets NW.

Free pick

Art All Night

Fri. and Sat., neighborhoods across all eight wards

🔗 Details

Art All Night is coming back with tarot readings, drag, art activities and live concerts in all eight wards of the District.

Explore the various cultural flavors of D.C. in 12 neighborhoods on Friday and nine neighborhoods on Saturday. Here's a full list of participating neighborhoods.

Plan your night(s) out through the interactive maps showing the huge range of activities for all ages.

Here's our full guide to the festivities.

Free pick

Leesburg Air Show

Sat., Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Leesburg Executive Airport

🔗 Details

Aviation fans old and young alike will enjoy watching aircraft zip around Leesburg. Aerial performances are set to begin at 1 p.m. You can also explore aircraft right on the ground. Go here for parking and transportation information.

Concerts this weekend

Why Bonnie, 9 p.m. Thursday, Comet Ping Pong, $16 (advance)/$18 (day of)

Shoegaze with Americana twang akin to Wednesday but with a catchier pop influence. Opening up, D.C.’s Flowerbomb plays earnest and endearing alt-rock. Details.

Bad Moves, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $20

D.C. power pop band has a big and bouncy sound that begs for jumping around. They’re celebrating their recently released third LP “Wearing Out the Refrain.” Details.

Death From Above 1979, 7 p.m. Saturday, Howard Theatre, $32.50-$60

Hard to believe it’s been 20 years since this inimitable bass-and-drums, dance-punk duo released “You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine.” All adrenaline and libido. Details.

Tropical F--- Storm, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Cat, $22 (advance)/$25 (day of)

Bizarre, eclectic punks from Australia. Their eccentric tunes sound like outsider art. Curiously entertaining. Details.

More to do in D.C.

Mid-Autumn Night Market Presented By Tiger Fork at Hi Lawn: Weds. and Thurs., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $5

Because They're Funny comedy festival: Fri. to Sun., The Wharf, price varies by show

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (preseason): Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Nats Summer Concert Series: Lady A (plus Pups in the Park): Fri., Sept. 27, game starts at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $16+

Smithsonian Craft2Wear show: Preview night on Friday, then open Sat. and Sun., National Building Museum, $20

National Mall of Pickleball: Fri. to Sun., JFK Hockey Fields near the Lincoln Memorial (here’s a map), free

Fotos y Recuerdos: Hispanic Heritage Month Festival: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Portrait Gallery’s Kogod Courtyard, free

1A Fest 2024: A Celebration of Free Expression: Sat., 2-6 p.m., The Wharf, free

Art All Night: Fri. and Sat., neighborhoods across all eight wards

Pink Pony Club at Wunder Garten: Sat., 8 p.m. until late, 1101 First Street NE, free

FiestaDC: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown D.C., free

Hirshhorn debuts Basquiat × Banksy and OSGEMEOS: Endless Story: Sun., Hirshhorn Museum, free

More to do in Maryland

Prince George's Film Festival: Thurs. to Sun., various locations and price points

Unwine Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Patuxent River Park in Upper Marlboro, $30+

Rocktobierfest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rockville Town Center, free admission

PorchFest Mount Rainier: Sat., 4-7 p.m., free

Montgomery Hills Street Fest: Sat., 3-7 p.m., Columbia Blvd. and Seminary Road in Silver Spring, free

National Public Lands Day (Volunteer Event): Sat., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greenbelt Forest Preserve - Hamilton Tract, free

Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival: Sun., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marian Fryer Town Plaza, free

More to do in Virginia

Old Town Cocktail Week: Through Oct. 6, Alexandria

Fall Movies On The Plaza: “Mrs. Doubtfire”: Weds., 8 p.m., Westpost at National Landing, free

Alexandria Oktoberfest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., John Carlyle Square, free

Leesburg Air Show: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Clarendon Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Arlington, free entry

Aslin 9th Anniversary Beer, Music & Art Festival: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Aslin Beer Company - Alexandria, $25+ for adults

Virginia Beer Festival @ National Landing: Sat., 4-9 p.m., Water Park National Landing, free entry

Mosaic Fall Festival: Sun., Oct. 6, Fairfax, free entry

