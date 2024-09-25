Things to Do DC

Tarot, live music and drag for DC's Art All Night: Everything you can do across 8 wards

All eight wards of Washington D.C. will give a glimpse of what makes the District's culture so rich with performances, crafts, film, poetry, fashion, art and more.

By Taylor Edwards

Art All Night
Art All Night

Art All Night is coming back!

D.C.’s free late-night arts festival spans its eight wards on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 2, with the work of more than 100 artists to enjoy.

From 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night, attendees can visit over 20 neighborhoods in D.C. with different activations each night. From painting to sculpture and fashion to film, there’s something for everyone.

The event is presented by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in conjunction with other D.C. organizations including the local business development office and the D.C. Main Streets programs.

Hungry? Check out Dine All Night going on at the same time. Local restaurants and bars will feature limited-time-only menus. If you're too caught up in the fun, don't worry! The deals are still on until Sept. 29.

What to do in D.C. for Art All Night

Attendees can explore the various cultural flavors of D.C. in 12 neighborhoods on Friday and nine neighborhoods on Saturday. Here's a full list of participating neighborhoods.

You can plan your night(s) out through their interactive maps to find each neighborhood's events.

Friday night events

Want to know where the next weekend will take you? Get your tarot cards read at Cleveland Park Curiosities by Briget Heidmous and Lady of the Palm. Attend the Comedy Hypnosis by Colin Chapman if you’re looking for laughs but still want the wow factor.

Barracks Row will also have mystical vibes with magic shows and more. Masquerade masks are encouraged!

A variety of music genres mesh together in Petworth along Upshur Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW. After making a candle or watching the fashion show, go to Mary’s Bar & Grille to listen to mariachi music. If that’s not your vibe, go to Marte Bar & Lounge where Ethiopian music meets hip-hop.

Don’t want the music to end? Art to the Future in Pennsylvania Avenue East features live music from local artists like Alex Vaughn and a special presentation of artists by Broccoli City.

Saturday night events

Logan Circle's theme is the Art of Drag. Hosted by Tara Ashleigh Austin, you can see two hours of performances by drag performers such as KC Beyonce and Brooke N Hyman. If you can’t get enough of fun, make sure to go to the afterparty at ChurchKey where there are special deals on drinks.

U Street is celebrating with a tribute to Black Broadway and two stages of live music, gallery exhibits, R&B Yoga Flow and more.

Looking for some family fun? You'll find that in Congress Heights where there's a kids' zone, live music, pony petting and yoga from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., get a drink from the bar and watch live performances.

Lower Georgia Avenue is hosting its first-ever Art All Night with its theme "Collage Avenue!" What better way to embrace the theme than making one yourself? Enjoy cultural performances, participate in a healing drum circle and more!

Neighborhoods participating Sept. 27:

  • Barracks Row
  • Eastern Market
  • Cleveland Park
  • Georgetown
  • Glover Park
  • Minnesota Avenue
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Petworth
  • Penn Ave East
  • Rhode Island Avenue
  • Uptown
  • Upper Bladensburg

Neighborhoods participating Sept. 28:

  • Congress Heights
  • Dupont Circle
  • H Street
  • Logan Circle
  • Lower Georgia Avenue
  • Shaw
  • Tenleytown
  • The Parks
  • U Street

For more information about what each neighborhood offers, visit the Art All Night website.

