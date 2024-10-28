Strap on your stilettos: 17th Street High Heel Race returns to DC this week

D.C.’s most fabulous Halloween season tradition returns for its 37th year on Tuesday. Queens, kings and anyone in between will strap on their most spectacular heels and attire for a fun run down in D.C.'s Dupont neighborhood.

The 17th Street High Heel Race is set to begin at 9 p.m., but you can go early to check out the festive atmosphere or grab drinks and food from local restaurants.

A stretch of 17th Street NW will shut down on Tuesday afternoon, and check-in for runners begins at 7:30 p.m. Here's more info.

The race, which began in the 1980s, is also a commemoration of LGBTQ+ history in D.C.

It started with a group of drag queens running from JR's Bar to Annie's Paramount Steakhouse, where they'd take a shot on the second floor. Then, they'd run back down 16 stairs, through the crowded restaurant and back to JR's. The winner would get $100 off their bar tab (about $290 in 2024 dollars!).

In 2023, John Kim returned for a threepeat victory. They said they did it for Michelle Obama.

High Heel Race 2024 road closures and parking restrictions

If you live, work or commute in the area, note that there will be parking restrictions and road closures. Here’s what D.C. police said:

Emergency no parking: Tuesday, Oct. 29, noon to 11 p.m.

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Road closures: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16th Street to 17th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

Intermittent closure: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.