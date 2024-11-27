The following content is created in partnership with the National Landing Business Improvement District. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about The Lodge at National Landing

On Saturday, December 7th, from 1pm to 7pm, Metropolitan Park will transform into a ski-inspired winter wonderland packed with activities for all ages, delicious treats, and festive surprises. Just a short walk from Pentagon City and Crystal City Metro Stations, it’s easy to join the holiday cheer by metro or car. Below, learn about all the events and festivities you’ll enjoy at this magical Winter event. Admission is free.

Sip and shop at the holiday market

Browse a variety of local vendors offering unique gifts and seasonal goodies, ideal for thoughtful holiday gifts and indulging in festive flavors. While you shop, check out the Peppermint Mocha Latte Competition taking place from 1:30pm to 2:30pm, where local coffee shops will compete for the title of best seasonal sip—warm up with award-winning drinks!

Cozy up in The Lodge Tent

In the heart of the Central Green, find The Lodge Tent, a warm escape featuring cozy seating and winter-themed décor. It’s also the venue for an exciting line up of live performances guaranteed to get you in the holiday mood.

All aboard for family fun, games, and prizes

Explore Met Park and create memories with the little ones with a scenic tour on The Holiday Train. Write a Letter to Santa, embrace your inner artist with a snowman craft and coloring pages, or create holiday mementos, courtesy of the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. You can test your luck at Let It Snow Bingo for a chance to win fun prizes, or enjoy playing outdoor winter games, including Iceless curling, Bubble hockey, and the Snow Throw.

Celebrate your four-legged friends

The day’s events will also include fun for your furriest family members. Enter your pup in the Dog Sweater Contest or capture their personality with a custom cartoon at the Dog Caricatures & Treat Bar. You can also spread holiday cheer by supporting local animals in need at the Yappy Holidays Donation Tree.

Commemorate the fun

Snap a holiday memory to cherish at the Selfies with Santa set-up, add a splash of holiday sparkle to your look with Face Painting & Glitter Tattoos, and don’t forget to swing by the Holiday Swag station to take home some festive gear.

Whether you’re sipping on award-winning lattes, creating core memories for your kids, or cheering on your pup, The Lodge at National Landing is the place to be for holiday fun on Saturday, December 7th, from 1pm to 7pm. Click here to learn more about this free event.