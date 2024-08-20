The Scene

Literature, history, romantasy: Top authors headline National Book Festival this weekend

The lineup includes Sandra Cisneros, James Patterson and a discussion of James Baldwin's lasting influence

By Andrea Swalec

National Book Festival

The National Book Festival returns to downtown D.C. this weekend, bringing top authors to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The free, daylong celebration of books will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Big names, books and topics on the program include:

  • Sandra Cisneros marking 40 years since the release of “The House on Mango Street”
  • Doris Kearns Goodwin discussing her book "An Unfinished Love Story”
  • A hundred years after James Baldwin’s birth, Ayana Mathis, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Eric Deggans will discuss the lasting influence of his work on writers
  • James Patterson talking about “The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians”
  • Max Greenfield, the “New Girl” actor, talking about his children’s books
  • A Literature to Life performance of Erika L. Sánchez’s novel “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”
  • As popularity of the romantasy genre surges, Rebecca Yarros will talk about her books on the main stage
Bookworms of all ages can go here to see the full lineup.

