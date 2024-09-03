Things to Do DC

List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Sept. 3-8

Events, free things to do, festivals and more fun ideas in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this week

By Sophia Barnes

Rosslyn Jazz Fest
Rosslyn Jazz Fest

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

We hope your final hurrah of summer was a memorable one! September is coming in with a fall-like feeling, and we're here for it.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: “King Richard”: Thurs., 7 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

Don't Tell Comedy: Fri. and Sat., various venues, $25: 

One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration: Sat., National Mall, free

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

The Scene Aug 22

Country's oldest mini-golf course gets $1M restoration in DC

The Scene Aug 27

Cirque du Soleil contortionist offers a preview of ‘Ovo' at Capital One Arena

DC Bike Ride: Sat., begins on Constitution Avenue, various prices

Jazz in The Parks: Lenny Robinson & Exploration with Special Guest Marshall Keys with opener Music with Mr. Rob: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free

Boot 'N Scoot At Hi Lawn: Sat. and Sun., Hi Lawn at Union Market, $10-$15

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Audi Field

Injera Festival: Sun., 2-9 p.m., The Bullpen in Southeast, $15+

Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: Sun., 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

What to do in Maryland

Fall Twilight Concert Series: Weds., 6-7 p.m., Brookside Gardens, free

  • FYI: Kiti Gartner & the Drifting Valentines (Rockabilly/Classic Country/Western Swing)

Bethesda Row Arts Festival: Sat. and Sun., near Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue, free entry

Silver Spring Jazz Festival: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Veterans Plaza, free (no ticket required)

Festival Salvadoreñisimo: Sun., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, $50+

Commanders vs. New York Giants: Sun., 1 p.m., Commanders Field in Landover

Maryland State Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and Sept. 5-8, Lutherville-Timonium, $11-$16

Maryland Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 20, Annapolis, Maryland, $26+ for adult tickets through Sept. 8

What to do in Virginia

Dog Daze canine swim: Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,  The Water Mine in Reston, $10 per dog

Rosslyn Jazz Fest: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Gateway Park on Langston Blvd, free

US Asian Fest: Sat., 2-9 p.m., One Loudoun, $15-$100

Fall Plant and Garden Sale: Sat., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon overflow parking lot, free entry

Coming up soon

Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Mon., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., Capital One Arena, $40+

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Thurs., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $45+

HFStival: Sat., Sept. 21, Nationals Park, $150-$250

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DCMarylandVirginiaWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us