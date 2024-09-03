List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Sept. 3-8

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

We hope your final hurrah of summer was a memorable one! September is coming in with a fall-like feeling, and we're here for it.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: “King Richard”: Thurs., 7 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

Don't Tell Comedy: Fri. and Sat., various venues, $25:

One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration: Sat., National Mall, free

DC Bike Ride: Sat., begins on Constitution Avenue, various prices

Jazz in The Parks: Lenny Robinson & Exploration with Special Guest Marshall Keys with opener Music with Mr. Rob: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free

Boot 'N Scoot At Hi Lawn: Sat. and Sun., Hi Lawn at Union Market, $10-$15

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Audi Field

Injera Festival: Sun., 2-9 p.m., The Bullpen in Southeast, $15+

Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: Sun., 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

What to do in Maryland

Fall Twilight Concert Series: Weds., 6-7 p.m., Brookside Gardens, free

FYI: Kiti Gartner & the Drifting Valentines (Rockabilly/Classic Country/Western Swing)

Bethesda Row Arts Festival: Sat. and Sun., near Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue, free entry

Silver Spring Jazz Festival: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Veterans Plaza, free (no ticket required)

Festival Salvadoreñisimo: Sun., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, $50+

Commanders vs. New York Giants: Sun., 1 p.m., Commanders Field in Landover

Maryland State Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and Sept. 5-8, Lutherville-Timonium, $11-$16

Maryland Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 20, Annapolis, Maryland, $26+ for adult tickets through Sept. 8

What to do in Virginia

Dog Daze canine swim: Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Water Mine in Reston, $10 per dog

Rosslyn Jazz Fest: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Gateway Park on Langston Blvd, free

US Asian Fest: Sat., 2-9 p.m., One Loudoun, $15-$100

Fall Plant and Garden Sale: Sat., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon overflow parking lot, free entry

Coming up soon

Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Mon., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., Capital One Arena, $40+

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Thurs., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $45+

HFStival: Sat., Sept. 21, Nationals Park, $150-$250

