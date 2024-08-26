List: What to do in the Washington DC area through Labor Day weekend

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
Monday is Labor Day, which means a long day for many. It might also be your last chance to hit up pools and water parks!
FYI: The Smithsonian museums are open on Labor Day, and many will offer free tours.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Last chance – Pixar Putt: Through Mon., The Wharf, $30 for adult tickets
Nationals vs. Yankees: Mon., Tues., Weds., Nationals Park
Buju Banton: The Overcomer Tour: Tues., 8 p.m., Capital One Arena, $55+
Live Music Thursdays at Hi-Lawn: Thurs., 7-9 p.m., Union Market, free
DC JazzFest: Weds. through Sun., various venues and The Wharf, tickets start at $25
Free shows happening with DC JazzFest include:
- The Jo-Go Project: Weds., noon to 2 p.m., Franklin Square Park
- Ebban & Ephraim Dorsey: Thu., 6 p.m., Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage
- Shannon Gunn’s Saffron Ensemble: Fri., 6 p.m., Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage
- Shows along The Wharf’s main promenade (Here's the Brunch & Beats lineup for Sunday)
Stand-up comedy at Room 808: Weds. to Sun., Petworth, prices vary but several shows are free
Underground Comedy at Hotbed: Weds. to Sun., Adams Morgan, prices vary but several shows are free
Childish Gambino: Thurs., Capital One Arena, $125+
Sunset Cinema: "Soul": Thurs., The Wharf, free
Nationals vs. Cubs: Fri., Sat., Sun., Nationals Park, $18+
- Two Friends performs for the Nationals Summer Concert Series on Friday after the game beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Extraordinary Cinema: “Chocolat”: Fri., movie set to begin at dusk (about 8:15 p.m.), The Kennedy Center REACH Lawn, free
DC Festival of Magic: Fri. to Sun., Capital Hilton (Northwest D.C.), $99 for a weekend pass, individual shows start at $15
Joy of African Movement: Sat., 9-10 a.m., Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, free
DC Afro Latino Fest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Franklin Park, free
Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: Sat., 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena, $31+
Late Skate: Sat., until 10 p.m., Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion, free
NSO Labor Day Concert: Sun., 8 p.m., West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free
Labor Day: Yoga + Sound Experience: Mon., 9-10 a.m., National Building Museum, $30
What to do in Maryland
Greenbelt Labor Day Festival: Fri. to Mon., free entry, ride wristbands $20
A Night With The Legendary Comedian Earthquake: Fri. and Sat., MGM National Harbor, $98+
Capital House Music Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 9 a.m., Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Silver Spring, free
Paint the Town Labor Day Show: Sat. to Mon., Kensington, free
Maryland State Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and Sept. 5-8, Lutherville-Timonium, $11-$16
Maryland Renaissance Festival: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20, plus Labor Day, Annapolis, Maryland, $26+ for adult tickets through Sept. 8
- Seniors age 62 and up can go for free on Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day Art Show: Sat. to Mon., Glen Echo Park, free entry
Frederick Arts & Crafts End of Summer Celebration: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Frederick, free
Summers Farm Sunflower Festival: Sat. to Mon., plus Sept. 7-8, Middletown, $16.50 online, $20.50 at the gate
Kensington Labor Day Parade and Festival: Mon., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free
What to do in Virginia
Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour: Fri., 7:30 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, $68+
Comedy: Guy Branum: Fri., Sat. and Sun., Arlington Cinema Drafthouse, $20-$25
Yoga in the Galleries at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington: Sat., 11 a.m., 3550 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, $10-$20 suggested donation
Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits: Sat., 7 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, $118+
Virginia Scottish Games: Sat. and Sun., The Plains, $20 (one-day pass)
Dog-friendly tour of Mount Vernon: Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon, $10 in addition to general admission
LoCo Kid's Fest: Mon., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Segra Field Parking Lots in Leesburg, free
Fairfax City Restaurant Week: Sept. 2-8
