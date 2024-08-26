List: What to do in the Washington DC area through Labor Day weekend

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Monday is Labor Day, which means a long day for many. It might also be your last chance to hit up pools and water parks!

FYI: The Smithsonian museums are open on Labor Day, and many will offer free tours.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Last chance – Pixar Putt: Through Mon., The Wharf, $30 for adult tickets

Nationals vs. Yankees: Mon., Tues., Weds., Nationals Park

Buju Banton: The Overcomer Tour: Tues., 8 p.m., Capital One Arena, $55+

Live Music Thursdays at Hi-Lawn: Thurs., 7-9 p.m., Union Market, free

DC JazzFest: Weds. through Sun., various venues and The Wharf, tickets start at $25

Free shows happening with DC JazzFest include:

Stand-up comedy at Room 808: Weds. to Sun., Petworth, prices vary but several shows are free

Underground Comedy at Hotbed: Weds. to Sun., Adams Morgan, prices vary but several shows are free

Childish Gambino: Thurs., Capital One Arena, $125+

Sunset Cinema: "Soul": Thurs., The Wharf, free

Nationals vs. Cubs: Fri., Sat., Sun., Nationals Park, $18+

Two Friends performs for the Nationals Summer Concert Series on Friday after the game beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Extraordinary Cinema: “Chocolat”: Fri., movie set to begin at dusk (about 8:15 p.m.), The Kennedy Center REACH Lawn, free

DC Festival of Magic: Fri. to Sun., Capital Hilton (Northwest D.C.), $99 for a weekend pass, individual shows start at $15

Joy of African Movement: Sat., 9-10 a.m., Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, free

DC Afro Latino Fest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Franklin Park, free

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: Sat., 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena, $31+

Late Skate: Sat., until 10 p.m., Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion, free

NSO Labor Day Concert: Sun., 8 p.m., West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free

Labor Day: Yoga + Sound Experience: Mon., 9-10 a.m., National Building Museum, $30

What to do in Maryland

Greenbelt Labor Day Festival: Fri. to Mon., free entry, ride wristbands $20

A Night With The Legendary Comedian Earthquake: Fri. and Sat., MGM National Harbor, $98+

Capital House Music Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 9 a.m., Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Silver Spring, free

Paint the Town Labor Day Show: Sat. to Mon., Kensington, free

Maryland State Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and Sept. 5-8, Lutherville-Timonium, $11-$16

Maryland Renaissance Festival: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20, plus Labor Day, Annapolis, Maryland, $26+ for adult tickets through Sept. 8

Seniors age 62 and up can go for free on Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day Art Show: Sat. to Mon., Glen Echo Park, free entry

Frederick Arts & Crafts End of Summer Celebration: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Frederick, free

Summers Farm Sunflower Festival: Sat. to Mon., plus Sept. 7-8, Middletown, $16.50 online, $20.50 at the gate

Kensington Labor Day Parade and Festival: Mon., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free

What to do in Virginia

Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour: Fri., 7:30 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, $68+

Comedy: Guy Branum: Fri., Sat. and Sun., Arlington Cinema Drafthouse, $20-$25

Yoga in the Galleries at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington: Sat., 11 a.m., 3550 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, $10-$20 suggested donation

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits: Sat., 7 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, $118+

Virginia Scottish Games: Sat. and Sun., The Plains, $20 (one-day pass)

Dog-friendly tour of Mount Vernon: Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon, $10 in addition to general admission

LoCo Kid's Fest: Mon., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Segra Field Parking Lots in Leesburg, free

Fairfax City Restaurant Week: Sept. 2-8

