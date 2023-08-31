Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our weekend guide before anyone else. Subscribe here.

Best of luck with all that Labor Day weekend traffic, friends.

We’re dodging the Bay Bridge but support you trying to reach the beach. First4Traffic says the best time to leave is early (before 7 a.m.) or later (after 8 p.m.).

Storm Team4 says what's left of Hurricane Idalia won't be a problem for staycationers.

You'll have plentiful sunshine to dance away what may be D.C.’s biggest music weekend of the year. Keep hydrated when highs get into the 90s on Sun. and Mon. Summer heat isn’t quitting after Labor Day weekend.

Without further ado, here are great things to do on Labor Day weekend in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

DC Jazz Festival

📅 Wed. to Sun.

📍 Multiple venues

🔗 Details

DC Jazz Festival kicks off Wed. with more than 100 concerts at 30 venues across all eight wards of the District.

“The most exciting thing is we’re five days, back citywide,” festival president and CEO Sunny Sumter said.

The Jazz Hop in Historic Anacostia will present free shows and spoken word across several venues on Friday. Local go-go favorites Black Alley and The JoGo Project will headline stages at two outdoor pop-up venues. Here’s the full schedule.

The DCJazzPrix and other free concerts are among more highlights.

The marquee event is DC JazzFest at The Wharf. Only VIP tickets ($350 before fees) were available as of Wednesday, but the jazz fest will reverberate across the District.

News4's Tommy McFly wraps up his taste test of Restaurant Week with All Set in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Restaurant Week

You still have some time to grab dining deals during D.C.'s Summer Restaurant Week.

If you're hungry for deals in the D.C. area, you can make reservations now at dozens of eateries.

Destino, Bar Ivy, Crazy Aunt Helen's, Lulu's Wine Garden, Tonari, Tiki on 18th, Pennyroyal Station (Mount Rainer) and Ruthie's All Day (Arlington) are just a handful of places we recommend for the best Restaurant Week dining deals around D.C.

DC Black Food and Wine Festival

📅 Sat.

📍 Gateway D.C. (Southeast)

💲 $52-$125

🔗 Details

The event is back on after lightning shut it down earlier this summer. Head over to sample wines from Black-owned brands, soak in the ‘90s/2000s R&B vibes and hear live music. Organizers say D.C.’s own Black Alley is set to perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

FYI: If you had tickets to the previous event, you should be able to transfer them. Organizers said they sent info via email.

Greenbelt Labor Day Festival

📅Fri. to Mon.

📍 Historic Roosevelt Center

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details



County fair-style fun, but make it Metro accessible!

Carnival rides, free concerts, a pie-eating contest and a local art showcase are just a shuttle bus ride away from the Greenbelt station (shuttles also run to parking zones).

Virginia Scottish Games

📅Sat. and Sun.

📍 The Plains, Virginia

💲 One-day tickets $20 (adult)/$5 (ages 6-12)

🔗 Details

You don’t have to be Scottish to appreciate fiddle music, Scottish dogs or amateur hammer throwing. You could fly across the Atlantic to sample Scottish cuisine (it’s not just haggis!) or simply take a quick trip to Fauquier County.

Tommy got a preview last year and said it’s positively wild (in a family-friendly way).

