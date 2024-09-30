List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Hello, October! It's not just peak spooky season, but the beginning of Virginia Wine Month. This weekend's weather is looking nice for a trip to a local corn maze or pumpkin patch.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Fierce Flora: Tales of Survival and Demise: Open now, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

Phillips after 5: Spooky Season: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection in Northwest, $20

Spooky Soirée with Guest Artist Katie Kirk: Thurs., 6 p.m., Postal Museum lobby, free (if event gets crowded, those who with an RSVP will get priority for entry)

Don't Tell Comedy: Fri., various venues, $25

Open Streets 7th Street NW: Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7th Street NW from Rhode Island Avenue to E Street NW, free

Oktoberfest at The Wharf: Sat., Southwest Waterfront, free entry

BBQ & Barrels: Sat., 3-6 p.m. (general admission), Nationals Park, $75+

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins (preseason): Sat., 5 p.m., Capital One Arena

Housewives Night Out!: Sat., 8 p.m., Lisner Auditorium, $45+

DC Coffee Festival: Sat. and Sun., Dock 5 at Union Market in Northeast, $24+

What to do in Maryland

30th annual Harvest Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, $20

B&O Railroad Station Open House: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Silver Spring B&O Railroad Station, free

Taste of Bethesda: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Norfolk Avenue in Bethesda's Woodmont Triangle, free entry

Battle of The Bands: Sat., 6-9 p.m., SECU Stadium, University of Maryland, College Park, $20-$44.52

Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

College Park Day: Sat., noon to 6 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, free

PIKEtoberfest: Sun., noon to 4 p.m., North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose, free entry

What to do in Virginia

Fall Movies On The Plaza: “Inside Out 2”: Weds., 8 p.m., Westpost at National Landing, free

Waterford Fair: Fri. to Sat., historic Waterford, Virginia, $20 for one-day admission

Old Town Warrenton Fall Festival: Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street in Warrenton, free entry

Rosslyn Fall Fest: Sat., 1-6 p.m., Gateway Park on Langston Boulevard, free

Art on the Avenue: Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria, free entry

Saint Katherine Fall Festival: Fri. to Sun., Falls Church, free entry

Historic Downtown Manassas Fall Jubilee: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Manassas, Virginia, free entry

Coming up soon

National Gallery Nights: Día de los Muertos Celebration – the ticket lottery is open through Thursday at noon

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.