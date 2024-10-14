List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Oct. 14-20

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Stop everything, because it's (almost) panda time!

Two giant pandas, Qing Bao and Bao Li, began their journey from China to D.C.'s National Zoo this week, which means it won't be long before the panda enclosure comes alive again. As soon as you can visit them, we'll let you know in The Weekend Scene newsletter.

Until then, here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

New museum exhibits

Fierce Flora: Tales of Survival and Demise: Open now at the U.S. Botanic Gardens, free

Basquiat × Banksy and OSGEMEOS: Endless Story: Sun., Hirshhorn Museum, free

William Gropper: Artist of the People: Opens Thurs., The Phillips Collection, included with admission ($20 for adults)

Felix Gonzalez-Torres: Always to Return: Oct. 18 to July 6, 2025, National Portrait Gallery, free

Events and things to do

Mean Girls: Tues. to Sun., National Theatre, $79+

DIY Craft Night with the DC Punk Archive: Tues., 6-7:45 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library, free

Food History Weekend: Thurs. to Sat., National Museum of American History, most lectures are free

Design on the Water: Washington DC Architecture Cruise: Oct. 18 and 25, departs from Georgetown, $45 (adult)

Boo at the Zoo: Fri. to Sun., National Zoo, $35 for nonmembers

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Big Build: Free day at the National Building Museum: Sat.,10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Library of Congress Family Day: Halloween: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., free

DC Wine Fest: Sat., noon to 10 p.m., Dock 5 at Union Market, $35-$55

Fusion Festival: Sat., Anacostia Arts Center, $60-$75

Turkish Festival: Sat., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd Street and 6th Street, free

D.C. United’s last home game of the season vs. Charlotte FC: Sat., 6 p.m., Audi Field

Washington Spirit’s last home game of the season vs. Chicago Red Stars: Sun., 5 p.m., Audi Field

DC Punk Archive 10th Anniversary: Lamont Plaza Fest and pop-up record fair: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Lamont Plaza at 3210 Mt Pleasant St NW, free

Tara Hoot's Camp(y) Brunch Bingo: Sat., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Whitlow’s DC, $10 (can add bottomless drinks)

Colada Shop Coffee Festival - Coffee Cupping: Sun., 2 p.m., Dupont location (1900 N St NW), $15

FYI: The Clarendon location will host the same event next week

What to do in Maryland

STING 3.0: Tues. and Weds., MGM National Harbor, $150+

Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes Of Funnytown!: Fri., 8 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Halloween Eye Spy Train Ride: Saturdays and Sundays through 10/27, Cabin John Regional Park and Wheaton Regional Park, $6

Eddie Griffin: Sat., 8 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Utopia Film Festival: Sat. to Mon., Greenbelt, screenings cost $8

Chappell Roan Halloween Drag Queen Bingo and Dance Party: Sat., 5:30 p.m., Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company in Frederick, $17.35

Commanders vs.Panthers: Sun., 4:05 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

What to do in Virginia

Arlington Restaurant Week: Oct. 14-21

Farm Harvest Festival and Carnival: Fri. to Sun., Frying Pan Farm Park Location in Herndon, $10 for parking, admission free (rides cost extra)

FYI: Big Truck Night is Fri., 5-7 p.m.

Loudoun Farm Tour (open houses at dozens of Loudoun farms and vineyards): Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Goblin Golf Extravaganza!: Sat. and Sun., Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, Virginia), $10

Ghost Town: No Screams, Just Treats!: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Burke Lake Park, $15

Springfield Fall Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center, free

Rocktoberfest: Sat., 4-7 p.m., Rocklands Barbeque, $45 (adult)

Fall Harvest Festival: Sat. and Sun., George Washington’s Mount Vernon, included with admission

