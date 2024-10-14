List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Oct. 14-20

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
Stop everything, because it's (almost) panda time!
Two giant pandas, Qing Bao and Bao Li, began their journey from China to D.C.'s National Zoo this week, which means it won't be long before the panda enclosure comes alive again. As soon as you can visit them, we'll let you know in The Weekend Scene newsletter.
Until then, here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
New museum exhibits
Fierce Flora: Tales of Survival and Demise: Open now at the U.S. Botanic Gardens, free
Basquiat × Banksy and OSGEMEOS: Endless Story: Sun., Hirshhorn Museum, free
William Gropper: Artist of the People: Opens Thurs., The Phillips Collection, included with admission ($20 for adults)
Felix Gonzalez-Torres: Always to Return: Oct. 18 to July 6, 2025, National Portrait Gallery, free
Events and things to do
Mean Girls: Tues. to Sun., National Theatre, $79+
DIY Craft Night with the DC Punk Archive: Tues., 6-7:45 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library, free
Food History Weekend: Thurs. to Sat., National Museum of American History, most lectures are free
Design on the Water: Washington DC Architecture Cruise: Oct. 18 and 25, departs from Georgetown, $45 (adult)
Boo at the Zoo: Fri. to Sun., National Zoo, $35 for nonmembers
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena
Big Build: Free day at the National Building Museum: Sat.,10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free
Library of Congress Family Day: Halloween: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., free
DC Wine Fest: Sat., noon to 10 p.m., Dock 5 at Union Market, $35-$55
Fusion Festival: Sat., Anacostia Arts Center, $60-$75
Turkish Festival: Sat., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd Street and 6th Street, free
D.C. United’s last home game of the season vs. Charlotte FC: Sat., 6 p.m., Audi Field
Washington Spirit’s last home game of the season vs. Chicago Red Stars: Sun., 5 p.m., Audi Field
DC Punk Archive 10th Anniversary: Lamont Plaza Fest and pop-up record fair: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Lamont Plaza at 3210 Mt Pleasant St NW, free
Tara Hoot's Camp(y) Brunch Bingo: Sat., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Whitlow’s DC, $10 (can add bottomless drinks)
Colada Shop Coffee Festival - Coffee Cupping: Sun., 2 p.m., Dupont location (1900 N St NW), $15
- FYI: The Clarendon location will host the same event next week
What to do in Maryland
STING 3.0: Tues. and Weds., MGM National Harbor, $150+
Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes Of Funnytown!: Fri., 8 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Halloween Eye Spy Train Ride: Saturdays and Sundays through 10/27, Cabin John Regional Park and Wheaton Regional Park, $6
Eddie Griffin: Sat., 8 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Utopia Film Festival: Sat. to Mon., Greenbelt, screenings cost $8
Chappell Roan Halloween Drag Queen Bingo and Dance Party: Sat., 5:30 p.m., Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company in Frederick, $17.35
Commanders vs.Panthers: Sun., 4:05 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover
What to do in Virginia
Arlington Restaurant Week: Oct. 14-21
Farm Harvest Festival and Carnival: Fri. to Sun., Frying Pan Farm Park Location in Herndon, $10 for parking, admission free (rides cost extra)
FYI: Big Truck Night is Fri., 5-7 p.m.
Loudoun Farm Tour (open houses at dozens of Loudoun farms and vineyards): Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free
Goblin Golf Extravaganza!: Sat. and Sun., Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, Virginia), $10
Ghost Town: No Screams, Just Treats!: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Burke Lake Park, $15
Springfield Fall Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center, free
Rocktoberfest: Sat., 4-7 p.m., Rocklands Barbeque, $45 (adult)
Fall Harvest Festival: Sat. and Sun., George Washington’s Mount Vernon, included with admission
