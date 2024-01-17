Kraft Singles is coming out with new cheese slice flavors for the first time in nearly 10 years

Your grilled cheese sandwiches are about to be packed with a lot more flavor.

On Jan. 17, Kraft announced it was launching three new Kraft Singles flavors for the first time in nearly a decade: Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb and Caramelized Onion.

“Garlic & Herb and Caramelized Onion set a new standard as brand new flavors to the cheese category,” a Kraft spokesperson tells TODAY.com in an email. “As the top-selling sandwich cheese brand, with 1 in 4 American households having Kraft Singles in their refrigerator, fans of the iconic brand can now expand their taste buds with these new additions to the Kraft Singles portfolio.”

The last time Kraft Singles introduced new flavors — Sharp Cheddar and Pepper Jack — was nearly 10 years ago. Its current slate also includes American Cheese, Swiss, Sharp Cheddar and White American.

So these new varities add a whole new dimenson of flavor to the Kraft Singles repertoire. For example, Jalapeño Singles would be great in a chicken quesadilla or sausage, egg and cheese; Caramelized Onion Singles seem ideal for melting onto a hamburger or a grilled cheese paired with fig jam; Garlic & Herb Singles would bubble up beautifully atop chicken Parm or a frittata.

Kraft says that its new flavors will be available for purchase in packs of 16 slices starting this month at retailers nationwide.

Kraft Singles has gone through some big changes in the past year. In May 2023, the brand debuted a new look, redesigned logo and improved packaging, making its individually wrapped slices easier to open — something customers had been complaining about for years.

