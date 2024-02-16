Claude Monet exhibit opening in DC lets you step inside famous paintings

An exhibit coming to D.C., "Monet: The Immersive Experience," takes you on a journey into Claude Monet’s universe to explore the breathtaking beauty of his art.

The exhibit, opening Friday, includes 360-degree digital projections that are two stories tall, recreations of the French painter's workshop and gardens and virtual reality experiences, according to a press release.

First Look: Claude Monet Immersive exhibit opening in DC

You can find the exhibit in The Rhode Island Center at 524 Rhode Island Ave NE, which you may know because it recently hosted a similar immersive Van Gogh exhibit.

The exhibition will be open from Wednesday to Sunday and closed on Tuesdays. It takes around 90 minutes to explore, and all ages are welcome.

Tickets go for $30.99 for kids 4-12; $40.90 for adults; and $34.90 for seniors 65 and older, students 13-26 or members of the military. You can get your tickets here.

