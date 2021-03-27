Cherry Blossoms

Cherry Blossom Kite Flying Tradition Moves Off National Mall for 2021

Here's how you can participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival's kite flying celebration, altered for 2021

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s another longstanding cherry blossom tradition that’s getting adapted for the pandemic: The annual spring kite festival is moving off the National Mall and into D.C. residents’ neighborhood parks.

Dubbed the Blossom Kite Fly for 2021, residents are encouraged to participate in a local park. Look for one with wide-open spaces and few trees or power lines.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

You can also check out the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s tutorials on designing and building your own kite — making this a perfect weekend activity for families with kids.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival asks you to tag #BlossomKiteFly and #StepIntoSpring. Plus, tag @nbcwashington on Twitter and Instagram or email isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

IMP Productions 12 hours ago

IMP Production Using Mobile Ticket Office to Collect Donations for Capital Area Food Bank

Brandon Williams Mar 25

DC Chef Competes in ‘Favorite Chef' Competition

Follow NBC Washington the whole way to peak bloom on Instagram — we're celebrating the beauty of D.C.'s cherry blossom season

This article tagged under:

Cherry BlossomsThings to Do DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us