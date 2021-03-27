Cherry Blossom Kite Flying Tradition Moves Off National Mall for 2021

It’s another longstanding cherry blossom tradition that’s getting adapted for the pandemic: The annual spring kite festival is moving off the National Mall and into D.C. residents’ neighborhood parks.

Dubbed the Blossom Kite Fly for 2021, residents are encouraged to participate in a local park. Look for one with wide-open spaces and few trees or power lines.

You can also check out the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s tutorials on designing and building your own kite — making this a perfect weekend activity for families with kids.

